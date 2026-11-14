Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja debuts in Sajid Khan's film.

Horror-comedy 'Hero Ki Horrorine' releases its spooky first poster.

Nitanshi Goel and Yashvardhan's mother also feature prominently.

Film boasts ensemble cast, set for an anticipated 2027 release.

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to begin his acting career with Sajid Khan’s upcoming horror-comedy Hero Ki Horrorine. The makers have unveiled the film’s first poster, offering a glimpse into its spooky yet entertaining world. Featuring a mysterious female figure in a blood-red saree, the poster showcases a terrifying appearance with glowing white eyes, sharp teeth and claw-like hands. The film will also star Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel and Yashvardhan’s mother, Sunita Ahuja, in an interesting on-screen role.

'Hero Ki Horrorine' First Poster Out

The makers of Hero Ki Horrorine unveiled the first poster on Friday, November 13. The horror-comedy promises a blend of horror, comedy and romance, with the first look introducing audiences to one of its frightening characters.

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The poster features a mysterious female entity emerging from a dark, smoky background. Dressed in a blood-red saree, the character has long, flowing hair, a disfigured face, glowing white eyes, sharp teeth and claw-like hands. The eerie appearance offers a glimpse into the supernatural world of the film. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Heroine dil le jaati hai, Horrorine dil kha jaati hai" (A heroine steals your heart, while a horrorine eats it).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Butala (@man_on_ledge)

Yashvardhan Ahuja's Debut Film

The film marks the acting debut of Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. He will play the lead role alongside Nitanshi Goel, who received widespread recognition for her performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The project will also feature Yashvardhan's mother, Sunita Ahuja, who will play his on-screen mother. This will bring their real-life mother-son relationship to the big screen.

About 'Hero Ki Horrorine'

Apart from Yashvardhan and Nitanshi, the film features Chunky Panday, Jamie Lever, Brijendra Kala, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Krushna Abhishek in important roles. There has also been talk of a special cameo by Govinda, although further details about his appearance have not been officially confirmed.

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Hero Ki Horrorine is directed by Sajid Khan, known for helming comedy entertainers such as Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2. The upcoming project is being presented as a family entertainer combining spooky sequences with humour, romance and dance.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Amar Butala under the banner of Jai Ho Media Ventures and presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Hero Ki Horrorine is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027. With its unusual title and a combination of horror, comedy and romance, the film will mark an important first step in Yashvardhan Ahuja's acting career.