ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesYashvardhan Ahuja’s Debut Film ‘Hero Ki Horrorine’ Promises A Mix Of Horror And Romance; First Poster Out

Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Debut Film ‘Hero Ki Horrorine’ Promises A Mix Of Horror And Romance; First Poster Out

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja will make his acting debut with 'Hero Ki Horrorine'. The makers unveiled the first poster of Sajid Khan's horror-comedy, promising a blend of fear, humour and romance.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja debuts in Sajid Khan's film.
  • Horror-comedy 'Hero Ki Horrorine' releases its spooky first poster.
  • Nitanshi Goel and Yashvardhan's mother also feature prominently.
  • Film boasts ensemble cast, set for an anticipated 2027 release.

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to begin his acting career with Sajid Khan’s upcoming horror-comedy Hero Ki Horrorine. The makers have unveiled the film’s first poster, offering a glimpse into its spooky yet entertaining world. Featuring a mysterious female figure in a blood-red saree, the poster showcases a terrifying appearance with glowing white eyes, sharp teeth and claw-like hands. The film will also star Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel and Yashvardhan’s mother, Sunita Ahuja, in an interesting on-screen role.

'Hero Ki Horrorine' First Poster Out 

The makers of Hero Ki Horrorine unveiled the first poster on Friday, November 13. The horror-comedy promises a blend of horror, comedy and romance, with the first look introducing audiences to one of its frightening characters.

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Yash Bhanushali In Dreamy Outdoor Setup; See PICS

The poster features a mysterious female entity emerging from a dark, smoky background. Dressed in a blood-red saree, the character has long, flowing hair, a disfigured face, glowing white eyes, sharp teeth and claw-like hands. The eerie appearance offers a glimpse into the supernatural world of the film. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Heroine dil le jaati hai, Horrorine dil kha jaati hai" (A heroine steals your heart, while a horrorine eats it).

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amar Butala (@man_on_ledge)

Yashvardhan Ahuja's Debut Film

The film marks the acting debut of Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. He will play the lead role alongside Nitanshi Goel, who received widespread recognition for her performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The project will also feature Yashvardhan's mother, Sunita Ahuja, who will play his on-screen mother. This will bring their real-life mother-son relationship to the big screen.

About 'Hero Ki Horrorine'

Apart from Yashvardhan and Nitanshi, the film features Chunky Panday, Jamie Lever, Brijendra Kala, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Krushna Abhishek in important roles. There has also been talk of a special cameo by Govinda, although further details about his appearance have not been officially confirmed.

Also Read: Sharad Kapoor’s Emotional Video Goes Viral; Actor Struggles With Health Issues, Financial Crisis | WATCH

Hero Ki Horrorine is directed by Sajid Khan, known for helming comedy entertainers such as Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2. The upcoming project is being presented as a family entertainer combining spooky sequences with humour, romance and dance.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Amar Butala under the banner of Jai Ho Media Ventures and presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Hero Ki Horrorine is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027. With its unusual title and a combination of horror, comedy and romance, the film will mark an important first step in Yashvardhan Ahuja's acting career.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is making their acting debut in 'Hero Ki Horrorine'?

Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is making his acting debut in 'Hero Ki Horrorine'. He will play the lead role in the film.

What genre is 'Hero Ki Horrorine' and who is directing it?

'Hero Ki Horrorine' is a horror-comedy. It is directed by Sajid Khan, known for helming comedy entertainers.

When is 'Hero Ki Horrorine' expected to be released?

'Hero Ki Horrorine' is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027. The film promises a blend of horror, comedy, and romance.

Who are some of the other cast members in 'Hero Ki Horrorine'?

The film also stars Nitanshi Goel, Chunky Panday, Jamie Lever, and Yashvardhan's mother, Sunita Ahuja, who will play his on-screen mother.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 14 Nov 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sajid Khan Govinda Yashvardhan Ahuja Nitanshi Goel Hero Ki Horrorine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Varun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release
Varun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release
Movies
Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH
Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH
Movies
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Enters India’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Despite 10.6% Box Office Drop On Day 9
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Enters India’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Despite 10.6% Box Office Drop On Day 9
Movies
’Ramayana’ And ‘Dhurandhar’ To Headline 57th IFFI; Films To Open Indian Panorama And BRICS Segments
’Ramayana’ And ‘Dhurandhar’ To Headline 57th IFFI; Films To Open Indian Panorama And BRICS Segments
Advertisement

Videos

J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Mumbai Chhath Puja Row: Police Issue Notice to MNS Leader Dinesh Punde Amid Political Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget