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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesYash's 'Toxic' English Version Off To A Dismal Start; Collects Less Than Rs 2 Lakh From Just 450 Tickets On Day 1

Yash's 'Toxic' English Version Off To A Dismal Start; Collects Less Than Rs 2 Lakh From Just 450 Tickets On Day 1

Yash’s Toxic English version reportedly sold around 450 tickets across India on Day 1, collecting approximately Rs 1.40 lakh, according to reports.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • It sold only 450 tickets, vastly underperforming other versions.
  • Hindi version earned Rs 55 crore, far surpassing English sales.
  • Poor performance attracted widespread social media user criticism.

Yash and Geethu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has run into another setback, with its English version reportedly drawing an extremely weak response. The version, released on September 4, reportedly sold around 450 tickets on its opening day, generating approximately Rs 1.40 lakh.

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'Toxic' English Version Record Extemely Low Opening

Director Geetu Mohandas announced on social media that the English version of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups would arrive on September 4. The film had already released in Hindi on August 26 and was also made available in several other Indian languages.

With English included, Toxic was released or dubbed in six languages, including English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. However, the early figures for the English version indicate a particularly poor start.

According to reports of Bollywood Hungama, the English release collected approximately Rs 1.40 lakh on its first day. Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded the strongest occupancy among the markets mentioned, while fewer than 25 tickets were reportedly sold in Gurugram and Noida.

Overall, only around 450 tickets were sold nationwide on Day 1.

Hindi Version Had A Much Stronger Opening

The English version’s performance stands in sharp contrast to the film’s Hindi opening. On its first day, the Hindi version reportedly earned a net Rs 55 crore across 16,670 shows.

The gap between the two versions is therefore substantial, with the English release failing to come anywhere close to the opening recorded by the Hindi version.

Industry tracker Sacnilk’s figures indicate that the English version recorded the lowest opening among the reported language releases.

The Kannada version posted a net Rs 23.30 crore from 2,031 shows. Malayalam earned Rs 1.30 crore through 480 shows, while Tamil collected Rs 5.50 crore across 2,140 shows. Telugu registered Rs 16 crore from 3,258 shows.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams 'Jauhar Apologists’ For ‘Polishing’ Politics Amid Padmaavat Row, Cites Roop Kanwar Sati Case

Kamaal R Khan Reacts To Toxic’s English Release

Kamaal R Khan also commented on the film’s English version on social media, writing, "This guy @TheNameIsYash is such a fool that he considers himself a Hollywood star. Therefore he released #TOXIC (English version) on Friday 4th September. And only 450 TICKETS were sold all over INDIA, with a gross amount of approx Rs 1 LAKH."

The post prompted a series of reactions from users, with some criticising the film, its director and its reported box office performance.

One user commented, "No 1 narcissist. By the way how he clear his debts?"

Another wrote, "The main problem is the director...she is confused to infinity...she herself tells, she writes something, directs something, edits something...such a confused atma is the reason why the movie flopped..."

A third user said, "160 crore English version m lagaya or kamai 2 lakh what a disaster what a shame."

another reaction read, ""Pehle woh 450 ko dhoondho, asli dimaag kharaab toh unka hai."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the English version of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' perform on its opening day?

The English version sold around 450 tickets on its opening day, generating approximately Rs 1.40 lakh. This was considered an extremely weak response.

When was the English version of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' released?

The English version of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was released on September 4. It was also released or dubbed in five other Indian languages.

How did the English version's opening compare to other language releases?

The English version recorded the lowest opening among all reported language releases. The Hindi version, in contrast, earned a net Rs 55 crore on its first day.

Which cities had the strongest and weakest responses for the English version?

Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded the strongest occupancy for the English version. Gurugram and Noida, however, sold fewer than 25 tickets.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Kiara Advani Geethu Mohandas Toxic Box Office Collection Toxic English Version
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