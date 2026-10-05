Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood portrays teachers as influential mentors beyond academic instruction.

Characters like Naina Mathur help students overcome challenges with empathy.

Ram Nikumbh and Anand Kumar characters empower students.

Teachers also provide vital emotional support and future guidance.

From Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur in 'Hichki' to Aamir Khan’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh in 'Taare Zameen Par', Bollywood has portrayed teachers as more than classroom educators. These characters showed how the right mentor can change a student’s confidence, direction and understanding of their own potential. Teachers play a role that extends far beyond textbooks, examinations and classrooms. A good teacher can encourage a student to believe in themselves, recognise their strengths and overcome challenges. Indian cinema has explored this powerful teacher-student relationship through several memorable characters. On World Teachers’ Day, here is a look at some Bollywood films and performances that highlighted the value of teachers and the lessons they imparted beyond academics.

Rani Mukerji – 'Hichki'

Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur in Hichki presented a teacher who refused to allow her Tourette syndrome to become a barrier to her professional dream. When she gets an opportunity to teach a class of underprivileged students, she initially faces resistance and challenges. However, Naina chooses to understand her students instead of giving up on them. She encourages them to recognise their abilities and challenges the perception that their circumstances define their future. The film added value by highlighting the importance of patience, acceptance and equal opportunities in education. Naina’s journey also showed that teachers can become a source of confidence for students who may have already been made to feel that they are not capable of succeeding.

Aamir Khan – 'Taare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh remains one of the most recognised teacher characters in Hindi cinema. In Taare Zameen Par, Nikumbh identifies that Ishaan’s struggles in school are connected to dyslexia rather than a lack of intelligence or effort. Instead of judging the child through his grades, Nikumbh tries to understand the reason behind his difficulties. He uses creativity and empathy to help Ishaan regain his confidence and discover his artistic abilities. The film brought attention to a crucial lesson in education , every child learns differently. It also encouraged viewers to look beyond academic performance and understand the emotional and individual needs of students.

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Hrithik Roshan – 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan portrayed mathematician and educator Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film revolves around his efforts to mentor students from underprivileged backgrounds and prepare them for competitive examinations. The story presented education as a means of creating opportunities for students who may not have access to the same resources as others. Anand’s character demonstrates how a teacher’s role can extend to motivating students, helping them overcome financial and social barriers and encouraging them to aim higher. Super 30 therefore added another dimension to the teacher figure in cinema — education as a tool for empowerment and opportunity.

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Sharman Joshi – 'Medical Dreams'

In the TVF series Medical Dreams, Sharman Joshi plays Biology teacher Subrat Sinha, who mentors three NEET aspirants as they navigate the pressures of competitive examinations. Subrat’s role goes beyond teaching Biology. He becomes someone the students can turn to for guidance as they deal with academic pressure, personal struggles and the uncertainty surrounding their future. The character reflects the reality that students often need more than academic instruction. Teachers can also provide perspective, motivation and emotional support while helping young people understand their goals.

Sushmita Sen – 'Main Hoon Na'

Sushmita Sen’s Chandni Chopra in Main Hoon Na brought a different flavour to the teacher characters seen in Hindi cinema. As a Chemistry teacher, Chandni became a memorable classroom presence while also adding humour, warmth and romance to the story. While Main Hoon Na is not primarily a film about education, Chandni’s character contributed to the family.