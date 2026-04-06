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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version,’ Says Pakistani Film Distributor

‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version,’ Says Pakistani Film Distributor

Pakistani film distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla says he has not yet watched the pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 and is waiting for a better-quality copy.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
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Pakistani film distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla has revealed that he has not yet watched Dhurandhar 2, originally Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, even though pirated copies of the film are already circulating widely in Pakistan.

‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version’

Mandviwalla, in a recent interview with NDTV, said that while many people in the country have already seen the film through pirated versions due to the ban on the film owing to anti-Pakistan sentiments, he prefers to wait for a copy with better video quality.

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“Many people in Pakistan have watched the film’s pirated version. I haven’t as yet, I prefer watching in good quality,” Mandviwalla told the outlet, before adding, “If I get a pirated version in good quality, I’ll watch it.”

Mandviwalla also noted that the popularity of the first instalment made it inevitable that audiences would be curious about the sequel as well.

“The first part was so successful that it is obvious that people will watch the second part too. There was unanimous praise for Dhurandhar part one when it was released in December, but there has been a mixed response to part two in Pakistan,” the outlet further quoted Mandviwalla as saying. 

He further mentioned that, based on what he has heard, the second film appears to be less focused on portraying Pakistan negatively compared to expectations.

ALSO READ|  ‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist

"Part one was a good film. It was clever and done in a good manner... People are saying that the second part of the film is less focused on Pakistan-bashing," he added.

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2’ 

Earlier, Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid said that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the elder brother of the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had watched Dhurandhar 2. According to Khalid, Nawaz Sharif appreciated his character in the film. 

“Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full,” Khalid wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his post, he tagged Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. 

In the film, Nawaz Sharif’s character is portrayed by Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of noted filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

Dhurandhar Lands In Pakistan’s Pirated Market

On March 19, the day the film was released, Khalid also posted a clip from Dhurandhar 2 on social media, mentioning that he was watching the Aditya Dhar-directed film in Lahore.

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have reportedly entered Pakistan’s pirated film market and are being sold at extremely low prices.

The first film was reportedly available for as little as Rs 16. According to a report by news agency IANS, Dhurandhar became the most pirated film in Pakistan, recording more than two million illegal downloads within just two weeks of its release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Nadeem Mandviwalla watched 'Dhurandhar 2'?

No, Nadeem Mandviwalla has not yet watched 'Dhurandhar 2'. He prefers to wait for a pirated version with good video quality.

Why are pirated copies of 'Dhurandhar 2' circulating in Pakistan?

Pirated copies are circulating due to a ban on the film in Pakistan, reportedly because of anti-Pakistan sentiments.

What is the response to 'Dhurandhar 2' in Pakistan?

While the first installment received unanimous praise, 'Dhurandhar 2' has garnered a mixed response in Pakistan.

Did Nawaz Sharif watch 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Yes, according to a Pakistani journalist, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched 'Dhurandhar 2' and appreciated his character's portrayal.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Pakistan ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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