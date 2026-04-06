‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version,’ Says Pakistani Film Distributor

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Pakistani film distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla has revealed that he has not yet watched Dhurandhar 2, originally Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, even though pirated copies of the film are already circulating widely in Pakistan.

‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version’

Mandviwalla, in a recent interview with NDTV, said that while many people in the country have already seen the film through pirated versions due to the ban on the film owing to anti-Pakistan sentiments, he prefers to wait for a copy with better video quality.

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“Many people in Pakistan have watched the film’s pirated version. I haven’t as yet, I prefer watching in good quality,” Mandviwalla told the outlet, before adding, “If I get a pirated version in good quality, I’ll watch it.”

Mandviwalla also noted that the popularity of the first instalment made it inevitable that audiences would be curious about the sequel as well.

“The first part was so successful that it is obvious that people will watch the second part too. There was unanimous praise for Dhurandhar part one when it was released in December, but there has been a mixed response to part two in Pakistan,” the outlet further quoted Mandviwalla as saying.

He further mentioned that, based on what he has heard, the second film appears to be less focused on portraying Pakistan negatively compared to expectations.

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"Part one was a good film. It was clever and done in a good manner... People are saying that the second part of the film is less focused on Pakistan-bashing," he added.

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2’

Earlier, Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid said that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the elder brother of the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had watched Dhurandhar 2. According to Khalid, Nawaz Sharif appreciated his character in the film.

“Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full,” Khalid wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his post, he tagged Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the film, Nawaz Sharif’s character is portrayed by Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of noted filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

Dhurandhar Lands In Pakistan’s Pirated Market

On March 19, the day the film was released, Khalid also posted a clip from Dhurandhar 2 on social media, mentioning that he was watching the Aditya Dhar-directed film in Lahore.

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have reportedly entered Pakistan’s pirated film market and are being sold at extremely low prices.

The first film was reportedly available for as little as Rs 16. According to a report by news agency IANS, Dhurandhar became the most pirated film in Pakistan, recording more than two million illegal downloads within just two weeks of its release.