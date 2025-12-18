‘Who Cut The Trailer?’ Aamir Khan Roasts His Own Perfectionism In Viral Promo

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in a special appearance in ‘Coolie’, is taking a dig at himself. On Thursday, the actor’s production house took to their Instagram, and shared a fun video of the superstar discussing the strategy around the trailer release of his upcoming production ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’.

In the video, the actor can be seen talking to the director of the film, Vir Das. As the two discuss the prospects of the trailer, the special shows the superstar’s side of creative obsession and control in his films.

Picking up from the last video, which showed the superstar getting aggressive with Vir Das, in the new video, Aamir said, “I have changed completely. I have calmed down completely. I have become peaceful. And I am meditating completely. Happy times. Our film is going to be released. The trailer is also coming. I have a surprise for you. The trailer of ‘Happy Patel’. I have cut it”.

Responding to this, Vir Das said, “Sir, I have also made a trailer of our film”.

The superstar then said, “You have made a trailer? Yes. Of my film?”

Vir Das said, “Of our film, sir”. Vir then said that a film is a director’s vision. So, it’s imperative that his version of trailer is used.

Aamir said, “You are right, you are right, you are right. Director? Captain of the ship? Whose ship is it? Yours. Who is the producer?”.

The director said, “You are”.

Aamir went on, “Who is the marketing genius?”.

Vir Das said, “You are, sir”.

The two go on with disagreements, when Vir Das wrongly mentions Aamir’s age, which ticks off the latter, as he charges towards him to correct him.

