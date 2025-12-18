Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Who Cut The Trailer?’ Aamir Khan Roasts His Own Perfectionism In Viral Promo

Aamir Khan pokes fun at his own reputation for creative control in a witty promo video, sharing a humorous trailer face-off with director Vir Das ahead of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in a special appearance in ‘Coolie’, is taking a dig at himself. On Thursday, the actor’s production house took to their Instagram, and shared a fun video of the superstar discussing the strategy around the trailer release of his upcoming production ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’.

In the video, the actor can be seen talking to the director of the film, Vir Das. As the two discuss the prospects of the trailer, the special shows the superstar’s side of creative obsession and control in his films.

Picking up from the last video, which showed the superstar getting aggressive with Vir Das, in the new video, Aamir said, “I have changed completely. I have calmed down completely. I have become peaceful. And I am meditating completely. Happy times. Our film is going to be released. The trailer is also coming. I have a surprise for you. The trailer of ‘Happy Patel’. I have cut it”.

Responding to this, Vir Das said, “Sir, I have also made a trailer of our film”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The superstar then said, “You have made a trailer? Yes. Of my film?”

Vir Das said, “Of our film, sir”. Vir then said that a film is a director’s vision. So, it’s imperative that his version of trailer is used.

Aamir said, “You are right, you are right, you are right. Director? Captain of the ship? Whose ship is it? Yours. Who is the producer?”.

The director said, “You are”.

Aamir went on, “Who is the marketing genius?”.

Vir Das said, “You are, sir”.

The two go on with disagreements, when Vir Das wrongly mentions Aamir’s age, which ticks off the latter, as he charges towards him to correct him.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Aamir Khan
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
'This Pollution Is Delhi's Own': Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
PM Modi Receives Oman's Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
