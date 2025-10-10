When Salman Khan Refused To Kiss Bhagyashree Without Permission During A Shoot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesWhen Salman Khan Refused To Kiss Bhagyashree Without Permission During A Shoot

Bhagyashree recalls how Salman Khan refused to kiss her without consent during Maine Pyaar Kiya shoot, standing firm against a photographer’s suggestion and prioritising her comfort.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya remains a defining chapter in Bollywood’s romantic cinema, its charm enduring decades later. Yet, fans continue to be fascinated by behind-the-scenes stories that reveal the dynamics of its making.

In a 2015 interview with Rediff, Bhagyashree, who became an overnight sensation with her debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s film, reflected on the norms of that era. She recounted how, during a publicity shoot, a renowned photographer suggested that Salman Khan kiss her on camera—without her knowledge.

When Salman Khan stood by consent

“There was a prominent photographer at that time — I don't want to name him. He had come to do a publicity shoot and wanted some of those hot, sizzling pictures. We were shooting in a hotel, I think it was Holiday Inn or Sun N Sand (both in Juhu, Mumbai),” she recalled. “That photographer was telling Salman to kiss me without my knowledge and how to hold me during the shoot and stuff. Both of them couldn’t see me and didn't know I was listening.”

However, Salman’s response was immediate and unwavering. He first asked if Bhagyashree had given consent, then flatly refused to proceed without it. “Salman asked the photographer, 'Have you asked her?' He replied, 'No. What is the need of asking her? You do it; after all, it is just one shot.' Salman said, 'I am not going to do anything like that. You take her permission; if she says it is okay, only then will I do it.'”

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's bond

The bond between Bhagyashree and Salman extended beyond the film. When she got married, he was among the few from the industry to attend, alongside Sooraj Barjatya’s family. She reflected, “At our wedding, only Salman Khan and Soorajji's family attended from my side. My parents were not talking to me and did not attend. They felt I was too young (to get married) and I don’t blame them.”

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
