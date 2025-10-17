What It Took to Convince Jaya Bachchan To Act Alongside Amitabh And Rekha In Silsila

The casting of Silsila remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about behind-the-scenes stories. Director Yash Chopra faced a delicate challenge convincing Jaya Bachchan to sign on for the film, which also starred her husband Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. At the time, rumours of Amitabh and Rekha’s alleged affair were already making headlines, and the film’s storyline appeared to mirror this real-life drama, making Jaya’s participation pivotal.

When Sanjeev Kumar convinced Jaya Bachchan for Silsila

To persuade her, Yash turned to Sanjeev Kumar, who shared a close bond with Jaya. Sanjeev’s biographer Hanif Zaveri and his niece Jigna, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, said, “Yash Chopra knew that Sanjeev Kumar thought of Jaya as his sister, so he asked him to put in a good word. She agreed to do the film, but put forward one condition. She said that she would always be present on set, even when she wasn’t required.” Hanif explained the reason behind this stipulation: “Because of Rekha, obviously.”

Initially, Smita Patil and Parveen Babi were considered for the female roles alongside Amitabh. “Amitabh and Rekha were already there, and Yash Chopra desperately wanted Jaya, who was reluctant. But Sanjeev convinced her,” Hanif added.

Rekha on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Rekha has often spoken about the impact Amitabh had on her acting. In a Filmfare interview, she said, “Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 per cent to him. I just soaked in whatever he had to offer just observing him. The irony is that he was totally oblivious to the impact he had on mine or anybody else’s life. Just his presence and spirit contributed to my métier as an actor and as a human being. He’s like my inner conscience which guides me through life and my performances.”

On why she hasn’t shared the screen with Amitabh since Silsila, Rekha explained, “When fans write to me and question why we haven’t worked together after Silsila, the only rational answer that I can think of is that the wait to be able to co-star with Amitji is worth it. That everything happens for the right reason at the right time. And I’d attribute that to the better judgment of the directors who believe that they’ve yet to come across something worthy of our calibre. I truly believe that sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience’s fruit is sweet). In this case, time is not of the essence. That I know for sure.”