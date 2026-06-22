‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Gets 18 Censor Cuts; Bikini Scenes Trimmed, Kashmir Dialogue Removed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite extensive edits, film maintains a 164-minute runtime.

The much-awaited Bollywood ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle has officially completed its censor formalities and is now all set to hit cinemas on 26 June. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film has already generated significant buzz among fans thanks to its star-studded cast and high-energy trailer.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A 16+ certificate, but not without substantial changes. According to reports, the film has undergone 18 cuts, including modifications to dialogues, removal of certain visuals, and edits to song sequences featuring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez.

‘Welcome to The Jungle’ Gets 18 Censor Cuts

The censor board’s scissors have been busy trimming politically sensitive references, military-related terminology, and certain comedic insults. A reference to “Kashmir ka paani” has been removed entirely, while phrases deemed inappropriate, such as “desh ki t****” have been cut from the final print.

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Military references have also been altered; for instance, “Gorkha Regiment” has been replaced with a more generic line, “Tum army se ho?” Additionally, terms of address like “sir” and “officer” have been standardised in several dialogues.

More Edits Before Final Release

Beyond dialogue changes, the film has also seen visual trimming. Several close-up shots and bikini visuals have been removed, while portions of musical sequences featuring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have reportedly been edited out of the final version.

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Some punchlines have also been softened, for example, a line originally reading “kala paida hua hai, koila hai” has been changed to a toned-down version: “sada paida hua hai, namoona hai.”

Despite the cuts, the final runtime stands at 164 minutes and 50 seconds (2 hours, 44 minutes and 50 seconds), keeping its promise of being a full-length festive entertainer.

The film boasts a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Daler Mehndi, among others. Early reactions to the trailer suggest strong audience anticipation for this slapstick-heavy reunion-style comedy.