Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global gross reached ₹29.30 crore, continuing the franchise's legacy.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has made an encouraging start at the box office, delivering one of the strongest openings of the year. The comedy entertainer not only outperformed the actor's recent release Bhooth Bangla but also secured the third-biggest opening day of the year. Powered by paid preview collections and a solid first-day performance, the film has begun its theatrical journey on a high note despite facing competition from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Day 1 Performance Pushes Film Into Top Three Openings Of The Year

The third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise generated significant buzz ahead of release, helped by its ensemble cast and the goodwill associated with the series.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid preview screenings before collecting Rs 15.25 crore net across 10,892 shows on its official opening day. That takes its total India net collection to Rs 19 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 22.80 crore.

Internationally, the comedy added Rs 6.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 29.30 crore on Day One.

Compared with its paid previews, the opening-day collection registered an impressive 306.7% jump.

Welcome To The Jungle Overtakes Bhooth Bangla

The opening has comfortably eclipsed the performance of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which was released three months ago.

Bhooth Bangla had collected Rs 12.25 crore nett on its opening day, and Rs 16 crore including paid previews. By comparison, Welcome To The Jungle has reached Rs 19 crore India nett after adding preview collections, giving the film a stronger launch.

It has also opened ahead of Jolly LLB 3, which had collected Rs 12.50 crore on its first day.

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Third Biggest Opening Of The Year

The impressive Day 1 haul has helped Welcome To The Jungle claim the third-largest opening of the year.

The current top two openings remain:

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 145 crore

Rs 145 crore Border 2: Rs 32.1 crore

The latest Akshay Kumar starrer now occupies the third position with its Rs 19 crore India net opening, including previews.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third chapter in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The film features an extensive ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Shreyas Talpade.

The original Welcome had opened with Rs 3.35 crore on its first day before finishing its theatrical run with Rs 119.5 crore worldwide, making it one of the franchise's biggest successes. The latest instalment has now begun its box office journey with a considerably stronger opening and will look to maintain its momentum over the coming days.