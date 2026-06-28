After two days, Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 57.5 Cr Worldwide.
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Gets A Strong Saturday Boost With Rs 57.5 Cr; Surpasses Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle records a strong Day 2 at the box office with Rs 20 crore nett in India. The film has now crossed Rs 57.5 crore worldwide in just two days.
- Film grossed Rs 57.5 crore worldwide in two days.
- Saturday's domestic nett collections hit Rs 20 crore.
- Total India nett collection reached Rs 39 crore.
- Overseas gross earnings climbed to Rs 10.70 crore.
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has been enjoying a successful run at the box office since its release. The comedy-action film gathered momentum on its first Saturday, posting a notable rise in collections and pushing its worldwide earnings beyond Rs 57.5 crore within just two days of release.
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Day 2 Collections Register Strong Growth
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 20 crore net in India on Saturday across 10,396 shows, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 39 crore.
The India gross collection now stands at Rs 46.80 crore after two days.
Before its theatrical release, the film had earned Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews. It followed that with Rs 15.25 crore nett on its opening day. Day 2 collections reflected a 31.1% increase over Friday's earnings, highlighting a positive response during the opening weekend.
The film has also maintained steady momentum overseas.
International markets contributed Rs 6 crore on Saturday, taking the total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.70 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 57.50 crore after only two days.
On its opening day, the film had recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 29 crore, including Rs 22.50 crore from India and Rs 6.50 crore from overseas territories.
Storyline Of The Film
The third instalment in the Welcome franchise follows a mix of gangsters, criminals and eccentric personalities whose paths cross inside a jungle located near the border. What initially appears to be an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of crime-filled adventures packed with action, comedy and unexpected twists.
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Ensemble Cast
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood releases.
The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the worldwide collection of 'Welcome To The Jungle' after two days?
How much did 'Welcome To The Jungle' earn in India on its second day?
On its second day (Saturday), the film earned Rs 20 crore net in India.
Who directed the film 'Welcome To The Jungle'?
The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.
What is the storyline of 'Welcome To The Jungle'?
The film, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, follows gangsters and eccentric personalities whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What appears to be an operation turns into a series of crime-filled adventures.