Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film grossed Rs 57.5 crore worldwide in two days.

Saturday's domestic nett collections hit Rs 20 crore.

Total India nett collection reached Rs 39 crore.

Overseas gross earnings climbed to Rs 10.70 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has been enjoying a successful run at the box office since its release. The comedy-action film gathered momentum on its first Saturday, posting a notable rise in collections and pushing its worldwide earnings beyond Rs 57.5 crore within just two days of release.

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Day 2 Collections Register Strong Growth

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 20 crore net in India on Saturday across 10,396 shows, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 39 crore.

The India gross collection now stands at Rs 46.80 crore after two days.

Before its theatrical release, the film had earned Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews. It followed that with Rs 15.25 crore nett on its opening day. Day 2 collections reflected a 31.1% increase over Friday's earnings, highlighting a positive response during the opening weekend.

The film has also maintained steady momentum overseas.

International markets contributed Rs 6 crore on Saturday, taking the total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.70 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 57.50 crore after only two days.

On its opening day, the film had recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 29 crore, including Rs 22.50 crore from India and Rs 6.50 crore from overseas territories.

Storyline Of The Film

The third instalment in the Welcome franchise follows a mix of gangsters, criminals and eccentric personalities whose paths cross inside a jungle located near the border. What initially appears to be an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of crime-filled adventures packed with action, comedy and unexpected twists.

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Ensemble Cast

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood releases.

The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.