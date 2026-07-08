Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Budget recovery confirms Akshay Kumar's second consecutive box office hit.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has continued its impressive run at the box office, proving its staying power despite facing fresh competition from Alpha, which reduced its screen count. While collections dipped slightly on the second Monday, the comedy entertainer regained momentum on Tuesday, moving a step closer to recovering its production cost.

Family Entertainer Continues Strong Box Office Run

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav and Disha Patani. Backed by positive word of mouth and strong family appeal, the film has maintained a healthy run in cinemas.

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The film collected Rs 93.15 crore in its first week. It then earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 10 and Rs 2.65 crore on Day 11.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle collected another Rs 3 crore on Day 12, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 120.55 crore.

Just Rs 5 Crore Away From Becoming A Hit

Made on a reported budget of Rs 125 crore, Welcome to the Jungle has now recovered more than 96 per cent of its production cost at the domestic box office. The film needs only around Rs 5 crore more to match its budget.

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Reaching that mark would officially cement the film's successful theatrical run and deliver an important box office victory for Akshay Kumar.

The achievement is especially significant considering the actor's recent performance at the box office. None of his four releases in 2025 emerged as commercial successes. However, 2026 has brought a welcome turnaround. Following the success of Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle is on track to become Akshay Kumar's second consecutive hit, signalling a strong comeback for the Bollywood star.