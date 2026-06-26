Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welcome To The Jungle earned ₹3.75 crore nett from paid previews.

Preview trend mirrors Bhooth Bangla, indicating similar opening day collection.

Advance bookings reached ₹5.17 crore gross including block seat sales.

Opening day collection is predicted around ₹12-16 crore nett.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has finally arrived in theatres after holding paid preview shows from 7:30 pm on June 25. The comedy entertainer earned an estimated Rs 3.75 crore nett - around Rs 4.50 crore gross - from its paid previews. This mirrors the trend seen with Akshay Kumar's previous release, Bhooth Bangla. Based on the current paid preview trend and advance booking data available on Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle appears to be heading for a similar opening-day collection.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 957 shows of the film were running with an overall occupancy of around 9 per cent at the time of writing. From morning shows alone, the film collected Rs 11 lakh. Including block bookings, the film had grossed approximately Rs 5.17 crore by 11:30 pm. Excluding blocked seats, however, the paid preview collection stood at around Rs 2.18 crore gross, indicating that the film’s organic advance sales are tracking almost identically to Bhooth Bangla.

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Welcome To The Jungle Opening Day Prediction

Based on its paid preview performance and advance booking trend, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to post an opening day similar to Bhooth Bangla. Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy had opened to Rs 12.25 crore nett on its first day, while its total, including paid previews, stood at around Rs 16 crore nett. If the current trend holds, Welcome To The Jungle is likely to finish in a comparable range.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav and several other actors. Packed with slapstick humour, mistaken identities and chaotic situations, the film aims to recreate the comic madness that made the franchise a fan favourite.

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Welcome To The Jungle Review

In our review of the film, we wrote, “Welcome To The Jungle is a pure entertainer that asks audiences to leave logic at the door. If you walk into the theatre expecting realism or narrative consistency, you’re likely watching the wrong film. This is a comedy driven by exaggerated situations, misunderstandings and over-the-top characters. The film almost feels review-proof because it openly acknowledges its own ridiculousness. It thrives on self-aware humour and embraces the ‘brain-rot comedy’ label with confidence. While not every joke lands perfectly, there are enough genuinely funny moments to keep the energy alive throughout.”