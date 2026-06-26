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Audiences cheered their onscreen blood tilak exchange warmly.

Welcome To The Jungle opened with paid previews on June 25 before releasing in cinemas on June 26. Since hitting the big screen, the star-packed entertainer has been generating strong buzz online. Yet, amid the film's many highlights, it is Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's reunion that has truly captured fans' hearts.

Featuring a cast of more than 30 actors, the film brings Akshay and Raveena together on screen after many years. For fans who grew up watching the popular pair, seeing them share screen space once again has been nothing short of a nostalgic treat.

Akshay And Raveena's Scene Wins Over Audiences

One particular sequence in the film has become a favourite among viewers. In the scene, a military sequence is being shot when Akshay and Raveena unexpectedly cross paths and step into the roles of army officers.

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Raveena's character belongs to a village called Azadganj, which lives under the constant threat of terrorism. Mistaking the duo for real soldiers sent to rescue them, the villagers welcome them with warmth and respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The emotional moment that follows has left audiences visibly moved. Raveena applies a tilak on Akshay's forehead using her blood. Caught off guard, Akshay responds by making a similar gesture and placing a tilak on Raveena's forehead. The heartfelt exchange has sparked loud cheers and applause in cinema halls.

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Dialogue Has Fans Talking

The same sequence also features a poignant line from Raveena, who asks Akshay, "Where were you for 20 years?" The dialogue had already caught viewers' attention in the trailer, but its impact on the big screen has been even stronger.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's past relationship was widely discussed at the time. The two were once romantically involved before eventually going their separate ways. Akshay later married Twinkle Khanna, while Raveena married Anil Thadani.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Raveena Tandon, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and more than 30 actors in pivotal roles, making it one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times.