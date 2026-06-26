'Welcome To The Jungle' opened with paid previews on June 25. It then officially released in cinemas on June 26.
Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's Wedding Scene Gets Loud Cheers From Audiences
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's reunion in Welcome To The Jungle has thrilled fans, and their on-screen wedding sequence has received loud applause in theatres.
- Their emotional scene, with a
- Audiences cheered their onscreen blood tilak exchange warmly.
Welcome To The Jungle opened with paid previews on June 25 before releasing in cinemas on June 26. Since hitting the big screen, the star-packed entertainer has been generating strong buzz online. Yet, amid the film's many highlights, it is Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's reunion that has truly captured fans' hearts.
Featuring a cast of more than 30 actors, the film brings Akshay and Raveena together on screen after many years. For fans who grew up watching the popular pair, seeing them share screen space once again has been nothing short of a nostalgic treat.
Akshay And Raveena's Scene Wins Over Audiences
One particular sequence in the film has become a favourite among viewers. In the scene, a military sequence is being shot when Akshay and Raveena unexpectedly cross paths and step into the roles of army officers.
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Raveena's character belongs to a village called Azadganj, which lives under the constant threat of terrorism. Mistaking the duo for real soldiers sent to rescue them, the villagers welcome them with warmth and respect.
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The emotional moment that follows has left audiences visibly moved. Raveena applies a tilak on Akshay's forehead using her blood. Caught off guard, Akshay responds by making a similar gesture and placing a tilak on Raveena's forehead. The heartfelt exchange has sparked loud cheers and applause in cinema halls.
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Dialogue Has Fans Talking
The same sequence also features a poignant line from Raveena, who asks Akshay, "Where were you for 20 years?" The dialogue had already caught viewers' attention in the trailer, but its impact on the big screen has been even stronger.
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's past relationship was widely discussed at the time. The two were once romantically involved before eventually going their separate ways. Akshay later married Twinkle Khanna, while Raveena married Anil Thadani.
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About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Raveena Tandon, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and more than 30 actors in pivotal roles, making it one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did 'Welcome To The Jungle' officially release in cinemas?
What is a major highlight of the film 'Welcome To The Jungle'?
The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on screen after many years has truly captured fans' hearts. It has been a nostalgic treat for viewers.
Who directed 'Welcome To The Jungle' and who are some of its cast members?
The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. It features an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.
What happens in a particularly memorable scene involving Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon?
In one sequence, Akshay and Raveena are mistaken for real soldiers by villagers. An emotional moment follows where they apply tilak on each other's foreheads, leaving audiences moved.