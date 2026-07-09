Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wednesday saw a subdued box office across all films.

Alpha led with Rs 2.85 crore, total Rs 44.95 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle neared budget recovery, earned Rs 2.35 crore.

Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram collections further slowed considerably.

The box office remained subdued on Wednesday, with every film currently playing in cinemas struggling to attract audiences. From Alpha to Welcome to the Jungle, collections dipped across the board. Despite the slowdown, Alia Bhatt's Alpha continued to lead the pack.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6

Alia Bhatt's Alpha continued its weekday run with mixed momentum at the box office. After registering an impressive Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, the film witnessed a decline in collections on Wednesday.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore on its sixth day of release. With this, the film's six-day India net collection has reached Rs 44.95 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 13

Directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Welcome to the Jungle also experienced a slowdown in its second week.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 2.35 crore on its 13th day, which was its second Wednesday. This takes its 13-day India net total to Rs 122.90 crore. Notably, the film is now just short of recovering its Rs 125 crore production budget.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 appears to be losing momentum in its third week. The film is now finding it difficult to post even collections in the millions.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 45 lakh on its 20th day, which marked its third Wednesday. Its 20-day India net collection now stands at Rs 93.90 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 20

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram has also slowed considerably in its third week, with collections now restricted to the lakh range.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 40 lakh on its 20th day of release, taking its 20-day India net collection to Rs 59.29 crore.