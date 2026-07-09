Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesWednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Alpha’ Leads As ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ And ‘Cocktail 2’ Slow Down

Wednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Alpha’ Leads As ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ And ‘Cocktail 2’ Slow Down

Wednesday saw another sluggish day at the box office. Alpha remained ahead despite a drop, while Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaram also recorded lower collections.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wednesday saw a subdued box office across all films.
  • Alpha led with Rs 2.85 crore, total Rs 44.95 crore.
  • Welcome to the Jungle neared budget recovery, earned Rs 2.35 crore.
  • Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram collections further slowed considerably.

The box office remained subdued on Wednesday, with every film currently playing in cinemas struggling to attract audiences. From Alpha to Welcome to the Jungle, collections dipped across the board. Despite the slowdown, Alia Bhatt's Alpha continued to lead the pack.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6

Alia Bhatt's Alpha continued its weekday run with mixed momentum at the box office. After registering an impressive Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, the film witnessed a decline in collections on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 'If She Says This, She'll Never Win': Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Criticise Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore on its sixth day of release. With this, the film's six-day India net collection has reached Rs 44.95 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 13

Directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Welcome to the Jungle also experienced a slowdown in its second week.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 2.35 crore on its 13th day, which was its second Wednesday. This takes its 13-day India net total to Rs 122.90 crore. Notably, the film is now just short of recovering its Rs 125 crore production budget.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 appears to be losing momentum in its third week. The film is now finding it difficult to post even collections in the millions.

ALSO READ | After OTT Removal, Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj To Be Screened At Gurdwaras In 3 States And 2 UTs

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 45 lakh on its 20th day, which marked its third Wednesday. Its 20-day India net collection now stands at Rs 93.90 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 20

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram has also slowed considerably in its third week, with collections now restricted to the lakh range.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 40 lakh on its 20th day of release, taking its 20-day India net collection to Rs 59.29 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the overall box office trend on Wednesday?

The box office remained subdued on Wednesday, with every film currently playing in cinemas struggling to attract audiences. Collections dipped across the board.

How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha perform on its sixth day?

Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore on its sixth day of release, which was a decline from its Tuesday collection. Despite the slowdown, it continued to lead the pack.

What is the total collection for Welcome To The Jungle after 13 days?

Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 2.35 crore on its 13th day, bringing its 13-day India net total to Rs 122.90 crore. It is close to recovering its Rs 125 crore production budget.

How much did Cocktail 2 collect on its 20th day?

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 45 lakh on its 20th day, marking its third Wednesday. Its 20-day India net collection now stands at Rs 93.90 crore.

What was Maa Inti Bangaram's collection on its 20th day?

Maa Inti Bangaram collected Rs 40 lakh on its 20th day of release. The film's 20-day India net collection reached Rs 59.29 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alpha Welcome To The Jungle Cocktail 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Wednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Alpha’ Leads As ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ And ‘Cocktail 2’ Slow Down
Wednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Alpha’ Leads As ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ And ‘Cocktail 2’ Slow Down
Movies
After OTT Removal, Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj To Be Screened At Gurdwaras In 3 States And 2 UTs
After OTT Removal, Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj To Be Screened At Gurdwaras In 3 States And 2 UTs
Movies
Yash, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Launch In Delhi On July 18: Reports
Yash, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Launch In Delhi On July 18: Reports
Movies
‘Took Me Back To 2002 NatWest Final, Lord’s Balcony’: Sourav Ganguly On ‘Dada’ First Look
‘Took Me Back To 2002 NatWest Final, Lord’s Balcony’: Sourav Ganguly On ‘Dada’ First Look
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges
Govind Dev Giri Interview Controversy: Reporter Raises Questions on Trust Responsibility
Breaking : ABP News Defends Reporter After Allegations Over Viral Interview
Breaking: Strait of Hormuz Becomes New Flashpoint Between Iran and US
Weather Alert: Monsoon Fury Disrupts Half of India with Floods, Waterlogging and Landslides
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget