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HomeEntertainmentMoviesWATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted With Daughter Dua On ‘King’ Sets As SRK And Deepika’s Shoot Video Leaks Online

WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted With Daughter Dua On ‘King’ Sets As SRK And Deepika’s Shoot Video Leaks Online

Another video, which leaked from the sets of King, went viral online. It shows Ranveer Singh with his daughter Dua during Deepika Padukone’s shoot. Siddharth Anand also urged fans not to share leaks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • King movie garners buzz with strong ensemble cast.

Deepika Padukone has been in the spotlight ever since the announcement of her second pregnancy. At the same time, her husband Ranveer Singh is receiving huge praise from both fans and the film industry after the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2. Amid all this, the couple seems to be enjoying parenthood with their daughter Dua while also balancing their busy work schedules. Reports suggest that both Ranveer and Deepika are focusing on family time while continuing with their professional commitments.

Deepika is currently shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Viral Video Leaked From King Set

A video from the shoot of King resurfaced online and quickly went viral. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dressed in black, while mom-to-be Deepika appeared in a flowy pink-and-blue outfit as the two danced during a scene.

Fans have speculated that Ranveer Singh was standing nearby, holding an umbrella in one hand and his daughter Dua in the other while watching Deepika perform. Although his face was not clearly visible, the clip showed a man carrying a child near the set.

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The video also featured Deepika’s bodyguard, Jalal, who was seen playing and dancing with the baby. Since the video went online, it has received emotional reactions from fans all around.

'Ranveer A Caring Husband, Father'

According to a report by News18, sources close to the production shared that Ranveer has been taking care of Deepika and Dua while the actress continues shooting during her pregnancy.

The source said, It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are to each other. While Deepika has been busy shooting for King in South Africa, Ranveer, even after the huge success of Dhurandhar and while working on Pralay, is spending time with little Dua.”

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The insider further added, “While Dua’s mommy is filming, Ranveer is taking care of her. He’s being present and hands-on. Dua has been his lucky charm, with the 3 Ds - Deepika, Dua, and Dhurandhar - changing his life. Even after delivering a blockbuster, Ranveer has chosen to stay away from the spotlight for some time, which has surprised many.”

Siddharth Anand On Leaks

Even after director Siddharth Anand requested fans not to share leaked videos and photos from the sets of King, clips from the shoot continue to surface online.

The director shared a message asking fans to avoid spreading any leaked content from the film. The statement read, “Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation (sic)."

Despite the request, videos and pictures from the sets have continued to go viral on social media, adding even more excitement around the film.

About King

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, who plays his student and partner in the film. The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in important roles.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film has already created strong buzz among fans even before its release.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the director's request regarding leaked content from 'King'?

Director Siddharth Anand has requested fans not to share leaked videos and photos from the sets of 'King' to preserve the film's surprises.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone SHAH RUKH KHAN KING Ranveer SIngh
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