Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DC Universe enters horror with 'Clayface' body-horror film.

Trailer shows actor's descent into revenge monster.

Film explores identity loss and scientific ambition.

'Clayface' releases October 2023 in theaters.

The DC Universe is officially stepping into the horror genre. James Gunn has dropped the first look at Clayface, a visceral body-horror film centred on one of Batman’s most iconic villains. The teaser, released on Wednesday, has already sent chills down fans’ spines.

Directed by James Watkins, who recently found success with the remake of Speak No Evil, the film stars Tom Rhys Harries in the title role. He plays the shape-shifting Gotham City villain, with the character’s portrayal drawing heavy inspiration from the beloved animated series Batman: The Animated Series from the 1990s.

‘Clayface’ Trailer OUT Now!

Sharing the one-minute trailer on YouTube, where it quickly began trending, the makers wrote, “Look fear in the face. Clayface Movie only in theatres this October.”

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The description further read, “Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from a rising Hollywood star to a revenge-filled monster. The story explores the loss of identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.”

The teaser opens to show Harries lying in a hospital bed, his face covered in blood-stained bandages, while haunting flashes of disturbing memories appear throughout. As the teaser progresses, it reveals the unsettling transformation of Clayface, whose body begins turning into malleable clay.

Fans have already called the sequence one of the most disturbing moments in the DCU so far.

“They don’t need to release another trailer after this one, the tone, horror and mood has already caught my full intrigue and I really hope this pulls off,” wrote one social media user.

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Another added, “That shot in the bathtub... if that doesn't sum up the whole tradgey of Clayface's character.”

“I am so glad that they are going full shape shifting clay monster, and not doing the typical live action thing of only just giving him a malleable face,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “No Dialogue, Only Horror Sounds, and a faint eerie song playing in the background, THIS is what a horror teaser should be like. Peak Cinema.”

About ‘Clayface’

Clayface is presented by DC Studios in association with Domain Entertainment and will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. The film is scheduled to release on October 23 in the United States and October 21 internationally.

The cast also includes Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. The film is directed by James Watkins from a screenplay written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, based on a story by Flanagan and characters from DC Comics.

It is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with executive producers Michael E Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P Winther.