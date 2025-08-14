War 2: Jr NTR Fan Applies Blood Tilak On Actor’s Poster, Shocks Social Media

Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s grand entry into Bollywood with War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan has sent his fans into a celebratory overdrive. Released on August 14, the high-octane action drama drew massive crowds across theatres, but one fan’s startling act has now become the most talked-about moment of the day.

Fan applies blood tilak on Jr NTR’s poster

Videos from outside cinema halls have flooded social media, showing fans welcoming the film with firecrackers, drum beats, and even ceremonial poojas. However, one clip in particular has shocked the internet, a fan is seen cutting his thumb and applying a tilak of his own blood on a poster of Jr NTR.

The visual quickly went viral, with netizens expressing disbelief. Comments ranged from, “That is a bloody bloody fans” to “South Indian fans really cut there figure for there fav hero… o m g.”

Jr NTR's Bollywood debut

Best known for his global success with RRR, Jr NTR makes his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, with Hrithik returning as elite spy Kabir and Jr NTR joining as a formidable new player in the spy universe.

The promos teased adrenaline-fuelled chases, intense face-offs, and even a dance battle between the two stars, leaving audiences guessing whether they stand as allies or rivals.

Jr NTR on his experience working with Hrithik Roshan

Ahead of the release, Jr NTR spoke about fan comparisons with Hrithik Roshan after the launch of the dance number Janaab-e-Aali.

“Comparisons can mislead fans. It wasn’t a face-off. We complemented each other. Hrithik is one of the greatest dancers in the country. Every day on set, Hrithik brought unmatched energy. Those 75 days were fascinating—I learnt so much from him. I’ll never forget the first hug he gave me. That warmth made my Bollywood debut journey much easier,” he said.

War 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as part of Yash Raj Films’ pan-India push.