Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesWar 2: Jr NTR Fan Applies Blood Tilak On Actor’s Poster, Shocks Social Media

War 2: Jr NTR Fan Applies Blood Tilak On Actor’s Poster, Shocks Social Media

Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s grand entry into Bollywood with War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan has sent his fans into a celebratory overdrive.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s grand entry into Bollywood with War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan has sent his fans into a celebratory overdrive. Released on August 14, the high-octane action drama drew massive crowds across theatres, but one fan’s startling act has now become the most talked-about moment of the day.

Fan applies blood tilak on Jr NTR’s poster

Videos from outside cinema halls have flooded social media, showing fans welcoming the film with firecrackers, drum beats, and even ceremonial poojas. However, one clip in particular has shocked the internet, a fan is seen cutting his thumb and applying a tilak of his own blood on a poster of Jr NTR.

Also read: War 2 Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And A ₹100-Crore Lesson In How Not To Make A Film

The visual quickly went viral, with netizens expressing disbelief. Comments ranged from, “That is a bloody bloody fans” to “South Indian fans really cut there figure for there fav hero… o m g.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jr NTR's Bollywood debut

Best known for his global success with RRR, Jr NTR makes his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, with Hrithik returning as elite spy Kabir and Jr NTR joining as a formidable new player in the spy universe.

The promos teased adrenaline-fuelled chases, intense face-offs, and even a dance battle between the two stars, leaving audiences guessing whether they stand as allies or rivals.

Also read: War 2 Post-Credit Scene Leak Hints At Bobby Deol & Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Connection

Jr NTR on his experience working with Hrithik Roshan

Ahead of the release, Jr NTR spoke about fan comparisons with Hrithik Roshan after the launch of the dance number Janaab-e-Aali.

“Comparisons can mislead fans. It wasn’t a face-off. We complemented each other. Hrithik is one of the greatest dancers in the country. Every day on set, Hrithik brought unmatched energy. Those 75 days were fascinating—I learnt so much from him. I’ll never forget the first hug he gave me. That warmth made my Bollywood debut journey much easier,” he said.

War 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as part of Yash Raj Films’ pan-India push.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan War 2 Jr NTR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
India
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi River Swells, Forcing Evacuations in Harshil | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Severe Monsoon Rains Trigger Flooding Across Northern India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Suleman Murder Sparks Outrage in Jalgaon, 8 Arrested, 4 Still Absconding | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget