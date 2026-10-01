'VVaan', 'Daayra', 'Vibe' Box Office Collection: Which Film Is Leading The Race?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVaan achieved ₹49.20 crore net collection within six days.

Daayra recorded modest collections, earning ₹0.04 crore on Day 13.

VIBE garnered ₹14.32 crore total net after 13 days.

VVaan significantly leads in collections, surpassing VIBE and Daayra.

The latest box office figures show a clear difference in the performance of VVaan, Daayra and VIBEas the films continue their theatrical runs. While VVaan has maintained a stronger pace, Daayra's collections remain modest, with VIBE recording a higher total after 13 days.

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'Vvaan' Day 6 Box Office Collection

Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's VVaan opened with Rs 8 crore at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. It then earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 6 crore on Day 6.

According to Sacnilk's early trends, VVaan earned Rs 4.35 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 49.20 crore in six days.

'Daayra' Day 13 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra recorded a gross collection of Rs 0.06 crore on Day 13. The net collection of Kareena Kapoor-starrer was Rs 0.04 crore in India. The film was screened across 115 shows on the day, continuing its theatrical run with modest earnings.

'VIBE' Day 13 Box Office Collection

VIBE collected Rs 0.22 crore net on Day 13 across 509 shows. With this, the total India gross collection of Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer has reached Rs 17.07 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 14.32 crore so far.

The film has also earned Rs 2.05 crore in gross collections overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 19.12 crore.

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'Vvaan' vs 'Daayra' vs 'VIBE': Box Office Comparison

Based on the latest figures provided, VVaan has recorded the highest India net collection, with Rs 49.20 crore in six days. VIBE has accumulated Rs 14.32 crore in India net collections after 13 days, while Daayra's Day 13 net collection was Rs 0.04 crore.