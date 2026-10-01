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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'VVaan', 'Daayra', 'Vibe' Box Office Collection: Which Film Is Leading The Race?

'VVaan', 'Daayra', 'Vibe' Box Office Collection: Which Film Is Leading The Race?

Check the latest box office collections of VVaan, Daayra and VIBE, including their India net earnings and worldwide gross figures.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VVaan achieved ₹49.20 crore net collection within six days.
  • Daayra recorded modest collections, earning ₹0.04 crore on Day 13.
  • VIBE garnered ₹14.32 crore total net after 13 days.
  • VVaan significantly leads in collections, surpassing VIBE and Daayra.

The latest box office figures show a clear difference in the performance of VVaan, Daayra and VIBEas the films continue their theatrical runs. While VVaan has maintained a stronger pace, Daayra's collections remain modest, with VIBE recording a higher total after 13 days.

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'Vvaan' Day 6 Box Office Collection

Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's VVaan opened with Rs 8 crore at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. It then earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 6 crore on Day 6.

According to Sacnilk's early trends, VVaan earned Rs 4.35 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 49.20 crore in six days.

'Daayra' Day 13 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra recorded a gross collection of Rs 0.06 crore on Day 13. The net collection of Kareena Kapoor-starrer was Rs 0.04 crore in India. The film was screened across 115 shows on the day, continuing its theatrical run with modest earnings.

'VIBE' Day 13 Box Office Collection

VIBE collected Rs 0.22 crore net on Day 13 across 509 shows. With this, the total India gross collection of Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer has reached Rs 17.07 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 14.32 crore so far.

The film has also earned Rs 2.05 crore in gross collections overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 19.12 crore.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Love & War’ Theatrical Rights Sold For Rs 300 Crore: Report

'Vvaan' vs 'Daayra' vs 'VIBE': Box Office Comparison

Based on the latest figures provided, VVaan has recorded the highest India net collection, with Rs 49.20 crore in six days. VIBE has accumulated Rs 14.32 crore in India net collections after 13 days, while Daayra's Day 13 net collection was Rs 0.04 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is VVaan's total box office collection?

VVaan's total India net collection reached Rs 49.20 crore in six days. It demonstrated strong performance, opening with Rs 8 crore.

How much has VIBE collected in total?

VIBE has an India net collection of Rs 14.32 crore and a worldwide gross collection of Rs 19.12 crore after 13 days.

How is Daayra performing at the box office?

Daayra's collections remain modest, with a net collection of Rs 0.04 crore on Day 13. It was screened across 115 shows on that day.

Which film has the highest India net collection among the three?

VVaan has recorded the highest India net collection, reaching Rs 49.20 crore in six days. VIBE follows with Rs 14.32 crore after 13 days.

What are VIBE's overseas box office earnings?

VIBE has earned Rs 2.05 crore in gross collections overseas. This contributes to its total worldwide gross collection of Rs 19.12 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Kareena Kapoor Preity Zinta Kunal Kemmu Tamannaah Bhatia Daayra VIBE Vvaan
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