The film Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to hit theatres on September 25.
‘Vvaan’ Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Crosses Rs 1.46 Cr, Delhi-NCR Leads
Vvaan – Force of the Forrest is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25 and has already recorded Rs 52.13 lakh in advance bookings for Day 1.
- The film premieres on September 25 across theaters.
- Delhi-NCR leads city sales with Rs 12.53 lakh.
- U/A certified film explores ancient folklore and faith.
Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to hit theatres on September 25. The film’s advance booking is now underway, and it has already crossed Rs 1.46 crore across five show dates, with Rs 59.85 lakh recorded excluding block seats, as per Sacnilk. Among the top-performing cities, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the leading market.
‘Vvaan’ Advance Booking
According to data available on Sacnilk, Vvaan has recorded its highest advance bookings for Day 1, which falls on Friday. The film has registered Rs 52.13 lakh in advance bookings for its opening day, followed by Rs 44.94 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 44.20 lakh on Day 3. By Day 4, the advance bookings have dipped significantly, with the film recording Rs 4.93 lakh so far.
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Day 1: Rs 52.13 lakh
Day 2: Rs 44.94 lakh
Day 3: Rs 44.20 lakh
Day 4: Rs 4.93 lakh
Delhi-NCR Leads Race
Vvaan, recording Rs 12.53 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 8 lakh. Hyderabad ranks third with Rs 5.27 lakh, while Jaipur and Indore have registered Rs 3.06 lakh and Rs 2.87 lakh, respectively. Pune has recorded Rs 2.74 lakh, followed by Patna at Rs 2.32 lakh, Lucknow at Rs 1.68 lakh, Ahmedabad at Rs 1.34 lakh and Jhansi at Rs 1.31 lakh.
The remaining 15 cities have collectively contributed Rs 7.52 lakh to the film’s advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.
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Looking at the part-of-day trends, night shows have generated the highest advance gross for Vvaan, with 404 shows recording Rs 19.97 lakh at 8 per cent occupancy, including one sold-out show. Afternoon shows follow with Rs 13.35 lakh from 285 shows at 8 per cent occupancy, including two sold-out shows. Evening shows have contributed Rs 10.11 lakh across 203 shows, while morning shows have recorded Rs 8.71 lakh from 229 shows. Both morning and evening shows currently stand at 8 per cent occupancy, with no sold-out shows.
About ‘Vvaan’
Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Vvaan - Force of the Forrest features an ensemble cast including Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni. According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film without any modifications or cuts. The folklore drama has received a U/A 16+ certificate.
1874 - The Greatest Famine: Bihar follows Nandan Kumar, a Mumbai-based PWD supervisor who returns to his ancestral village to sell his inherited land. However, what begins as a straightforward transaction soon draws him into an age-old folklore surrounding the forest deity Vandevi.
As greed, development and political ambitions collide with the villagers’ faith and beliefs, Nandan finds himself at the centre of a battle between good and evil. The unfolding events not only challenge his understanding of faith but also lead to the revelation of the forest’s long-held divine mystery.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Vvaan - Force of the Forrest scheduled for release?
What is the total advance booking collection for Vvaan - Force of the Forrest?
The film has crossed Rs 1.46 crore in advance bookings across five show dates. Excluding block seats, it recorded Rs 59.85 lakh.
Which city leads in advance bookings for Vvaan?
Delhi-NCR has emerged as the leading market for advance bookings, recording Rs 12.53 lakh. Mumbai follows with Rs 8 lakh.
Who are the lead actors in Vvaan - Force of the Forrest?
The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. It also features an ensemble cast including Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni.