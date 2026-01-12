Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vir Das Calls Happy New Year ‘Faltu' Film And Leaves Farah Khan Stunned

Vir Das jokingly called Farah Khan’s Happy New Year “faltu, pagalpan” during a fun chat, sparking laughter, mock outrage and playful banter as they promoted his upcoming film Happy Patel.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently dropped by comedian-actor Vir Das’ home along with her longtime cook Dilip, turning a routine promotional visit into a laugh riot. The trio met as part of promotions for Vir’s upcoming film Happy Patel, but the conversation quickly veered into comic territory when Dilip mixed up the film with Farah’s 2014 hit Happy New Year.

Cook Dilip confuses Happy Patel with Happy New Year

As the chat unfolded, Farah attempted to introduce Dilip to Vir’s latest project. Pointing at Vir, she asked Dilip, “Do you know his film is releasing soon… do you know what film that is?” A clueless Dilip prompted Farah to explain, “He doesn’t know anything. Vir’s film is titled Happy Patel.” Vir cheekily added, “Khatarnaak Jasoos,” only for Dilip to excitedly respond, “But you have made Happy New Year.”

‘Faltu’ comment sparks playful banter between Farah and Vir

An exasperated Farah couldn’t help but react, “He just likes to take one word and then he says whatever he wants.” The confusion only got funnier when Vir jokingly described his own film to Dilip, saying, “Usi type ka pagalpan, faltu type ki picture hai. (It’s a crazy and hilarious film just like Happy New Year).”

That remark immediately caught Farah off guard. “Wait a second, did you just call my film faltu?” she shot back. Trying to save himself, Vir clarified, “My film is fully faltu!” Farah, quick as ever, quipped, “You mean to say mine was half faltu?”

Farah Khan praises Happy Patel trailer, calls it ‘my kind of funny’

The banter eventually gave way to genuine praise. Farah revealed that she thoroughly enjoyed the trailer of Happy Patel and was more than happy to support the film, which is slated for a January 16 release. “It is my kind of funny. I love how you have used an accent for your character. I don’t know if it’s everybody’s cup of tea, but I loved it,” Farah said.

Vir agreed, adding, “Of course, the stars are nowhere near, but anybody who liked Om Shanti Om will like this film.” Farah was quick with a witty comeback: “That means the entire country.” Vir went on to describe Happy Patel as “a top spoof movie—more than Tees Maar Khan.”

The filmmaker then shared another interesting detail, saying, “Vir just told me that a lot of references in Happy Patel are from Om Shanti Om.” Vir concurred, explaining, “The tone is similar. Om Shanti Om is a film where the script is ridiculous, but the actors are playing it as if it’s completely real.” Farah chimed in, “Of course, you can’t act comic just because it’s a comedy film.”

Echoing her sentiment, Vir added, “That was our first brief to all our actors—you believe everything that’s happening.” Still amused by his earlier choice of words, Farah joked, “He just called my script stupid. I don’t know if he’s complimenting me or insulting me.”

The light-hearted meeting wrapped up with Farah slipping into her familiar host mode, showering Vir with gifts. Taking a playful dig, Vir remarked, “You are like Santa Claus—but successful.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reason for Farah Khan's visit to Vir Das's home?

Farah Khan visited Vir Das's home for a promotional event for his upcoming film, 'Happy Patel'.

What confusion arose regarding the film titles?

Farah Khan's cook, Dilip, confused Vir Das's new film 'Happy Patel' with Farah's older film 'Happy New Year'.

How did Farah Khan react to Vir Das's description of his film?

Farah Khan playfully took offense when Vir Das described his film as 'faltu' (silly/worthless), jokingly asking if that meant hers was only 'half faltu'.

What did Farah Khan think of the 'Happy Patel' trailer?

Farah Khan loved the trailer of 'Happy Patel', calling it 'her kind of funny' and appreciating the accent used for the character.

What comparison did Vir Das make for 'Happy Patel'?

Vir Das described 'Happy Patel' as a top spoof movie, even more so than 'Tees Maar Khan', and mentioned it has references from 'Om Shanti Om'.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
