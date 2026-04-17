Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producers must pay dues within 90 days.

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has won a cheque-bounce case after a long legal battle of 16 years, linked to the 2009 film London Dreams. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri delivered its verdict recently, bringing an end to a case that had been ongoing for over a decade and a half. In a statement, his lawyer said that although justice was delayed, it was not denied.

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Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s advocate issued a detailed statement to the press, saying, “Vipul Amrutlal Shah has finally won a 16-year-old, long-drawn cheque-bounce case against the producers of London Dreams. In 2009, Mr Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, had extended a loan to the producers to complete their film. The repayment cheque issued by the producers was rejected by their bank upon presentation.”

He further added, “After a gruelling legal process spanning 16 years, the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, vide its order dated April 15, 2026, held the producers, Mr PJ Singh and Mrs Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty and convicted them for offences punishable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The producers have been directed to pay within 90 days, failing which they will face imprisonment of 9 months. Justice delayed, but not denied.”

What Is The case About

In 2009, Vipul Amrutlal Shah directed London Dreams, starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Asin Thottumkal. During the making of the film, his production company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, provided financial support to the producers to help complete the project.

However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers was later rejected by their bank, which led to a legal case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. After years of hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife Gita Bhalla Singh guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days. If they fail to do so, they could face legal action, including a nine-month prison sentence.

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About London Dreams

As reported in 2009, Vipul Shah, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn reportedly took pay cuts to complete the film. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, but Vipul later stepped in as the director.

The film was also expected to mark a big reunion of Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). However, a Rs 120 crore deal with Studio 18 reportedly fell through during production.

To ensure the film was completed, Vipul Shah is said to have waived his Rs 10 crore fee, while both lead actors agreed to take a 25 per cent pay cut.