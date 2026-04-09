Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Clip ‘Leaked’ Online; Netizens Say ‘Right Time To Announce Release Date’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan film clip leaked online amidst release uncertainty.

Film's intro sequence footage shared widely on social media.

Production house taking down leaked clips from platforms.

Film's release delayed due to certification issues.

A short clip from Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, produced by KVN Productions, has reportedly been leaked online amid the uncertainty looming over the film’s release. The project, which is expected to be Vijay’s final film before he shifts to full-time politics, has been indefinitely postponed due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Amid the delay, footage believed to be from the film’s intro sequence began going viral on social media. The clip was shared so much so that Jana Nayagan quickly started trending online.

Jana Nayagan Footage Leaked Online

The leaked clip, which appears to have been recorded from an editing screen, shows the film’s title appears in shades of blue and white. The brief footage also features a scene involving a police officer and a child. It also shows someone pausing the video.

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As the video continued to spread across social media platforms, several users began tagging KVN Productions to alert them about the leak. Some even urged the makers to officially announce the film’s release date.

Several social media users reacted to the alleged leak and urged others not to share the footage.

“Jana Nayagan 5 mins clip leaked. They are doing everything against Vijay. KVN Productions, what are you guys doing? How did the movie get leaked? Guys, please don’t share any clips,” one user wrote on X.

Another user cautioned people against circulating the clips online, warning that it could lead to legal consequences.

“Climax leaked,” a third person claimed.

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A fourth wrote, “First five minutes of Jana Nayagan leaked. Anyone who is resharing will be booked and arrested. Do not share. Strength to the team!!”

“Thalapathy Kacheri song leaked now. 3 Minutes 15 Seconds. Vijay & Anirudh cooked,” another post read.

Soon after the clips began circulating widely, the production house reportedly started taking them down from X (formerly Twitter). Now, a message on them reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release in theatres on January 9 this year after it was postponed from an October 2025 release to give more time to the makers to complete production. However, the release was postponed after the CBFC withheld certification, raising concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt public sentiment.

Following a month-long legal standoff with the board, the makers agreed to submit the film to the CBFC’s revising committee for reconsideration.

The film is currently with the revising committee, and there is still no clarity on whether it has received certification. Reports also suggested that a scheduled screening was recently cancelled after a committee member fell ill.

Reports suggest that the film will be released after Yash’s Toxic, which is also produced by KVN Productions. Makers may also consider releasing the film around Vijay’s 52nd birthday, which falls on June 22. As of now, there is no official update on the film’s release.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.