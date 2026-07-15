Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' likely delayed to avoid 'Jana Nayagan'.

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' anticipates July 23 India release, generating high excitement.

The farewell film is expected to dominate screens, impacting other releases.

Producers have not officially confirmed 'Sigma' postponement despite reports.

Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan appears to be reshaping the Tamil cinema release calendar even before its arrival in theatres. According to an NDTV report, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma is now expected to miss its previously planned July 31 release and could instead hit cinemas in August, allowing Vijay's final outing to enjoy an uninterrupted theatrical run.

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'Sigma' Reportedly Delayed To Avoid Clash With 'Jana Nayagan'

As per NDTV, Sigma is unlikely to release on July 31 as originally planned. Industry reports suggest the film has been pushed to August to steer clear of Jana Nayagan, which is widely expected to arrive in cinemas on July 23 in India, ahead of its confirmed July 24 release in the UK and Canada.

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the revised schedule, trade circles believe the move is intended to secure better screen availability for Sigma. With Jana Nayagan expected to dominate multiplexes and single screens across Tamil Nadu and key overseas markets, releasing another major Tamil film during the same period could significantly impact its theatrical prospects.

Vijay's Farewell Film Continues To Generate Massive Anticipation

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has remained one of the most anticipated Tamil releases despite facing a delay of nearly seven months. The film was originally slated for a January 2026 release before certification-related issues postponed its arrival.

The film also made headlines after portions reportedly leaked online in April. Even so, excitement around Vijay's final film has remained exceptionally high. Industry insiders expect exhibitors to dedicate the majority of screens to the film during its opening weeks, making it difficult for other releases to secure adequate show timings.

While an official Indian release announcement is still awaited, reports indicate the film is likely to open on July 23, with advance bookings already underway for its July 24 release in the UK and Canada.

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Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, making it one of the most closely watched upcoming Tamil films. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead, the film is described as a high-energy heist entertainer that combines treasure-hunt elements with comedy.

The project has been filmed across Tamil Nadu and Thailand, with music composed by S. Thaman. The cast also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda.

Makers Yet To Confirm The Reported Postponement

Neither Lyca Productions nor the Sigma team has issued an official statement regarding the reported delay. As things stand, the release shift remains based on industry reports and NDTV's reporting.

The uncertainty has also sparked discussions about whether other Tamil films scheduled for late July may alter their release plans if Jana Nayagan secures the expected number of screens.