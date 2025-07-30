Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' Returns To Cinemas In 8K For One-Week Special Screening

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesVidya Balan's 'Parineeta' Returns To Cinemas In 8K For One-Week Special Screening

Two decades after its original release, the timeless romance 'Parineeta' is set to return to the big screen, this time in India’s first-ever 8K restoration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 08:38 PM (IST)

The magic of old-school romance is making a comeback. Vidya Balan’s iconic debut film 'Parineeta' is returning to cinemas nearly 20 years after its original release. Announced by PVR Cinemas on Wednesday, the re-release will begin on 29 August 2025 and run for just one week across PVR INOX screens.

More than just a re-release, this is a cinematic milestone: 'Parineeta' becomes India’s first film to be restored in 8K, promising a visually richer and more immersive experience than ever before.

The film’s official re-release poster teases: 'The colour, the music, the beauty, and the world of Parineeta, back on the big screen.' The post also captures the poetic heart of the story with the tagline: "She was poetry. He was fire. Together, they made magic."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

About 'Parineeta'

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Pradeep Sarkar, 'Parineeta' first captivated audiences in 2005. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s beloved Bengali novella, it featured Vidya Balan as the gentle Lalitha, Saif Ali Khan as the conflicted Shekhar Rai, and Sanjay Dutt as the dependable Girish Sharma. The cast also included Raima Sen, Dia Mirza, and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in supporting roles.

Speaking to Filmfare, Chopra called the re-release “an emotion,” adding that the film’s magic will only intensify in its restored form.

Since 'Parineeta', Vidya Balan has built an acclaimed career with standout roles in films like 'The Dirty Picture', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Kahaani'. But it all began with Lalitha and for one week in August 2025, audiences can fall in love all over again.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vidya Balan Parineeta
