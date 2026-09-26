Vicky Kaushal First Look Poster Out From 'Love & War' After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vicky Kaushal's intense retro look revealed for Love And War.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's earlier looks set period tone.

Bhansali's film stars Kapoor, Bhatt, Kaushal; releases January 2027.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War has released another key character, with Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster out now. The actor appears in a striking retro avatar, adding a different shade to the visual world already introduced through Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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Vicky Kaushal’s Fierce Retro Avatar

Vicky’s latest poster presents him in a visibly intense and angry mood. Styled in a distinctly retro, rowdy look, the actor is seen holding a cigarette and lighter, with his expression suggesting a character carrying considerable intensity.

The makers paired the reveal with the caption, 'Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!'. The poster continues the vintage visual approach seen in the earlier character reveals while giving Vicky a markedly different presentation.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Looks Were Revealed Earlier

The promotional rollout for Love & War began with Ranbir Kapoor’s look. He was shown behind the wheel of a vintage car, with one hand on the steering wheel and the other injured and covered in blood. The period setting of the film is reflected in the styling and overall presentation.

Alia Bhatt’s look followed, showing her seated on a chair against the backdrop of an old-style club. Her dramatic outfit and elaborate headpiece gave the poster a cabaret-inspired appearance, although the exact details of her character remain undisclosed.

Alia’s look also drew a reaction from veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who wrote, 'Well, well...SLB has unleashed a showgirl.'

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'Love & War' Release Date, Cast And Languages

Written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with Supriya Pathak also appearing in a key role. The film is being produced under the Bhansali Productions banner, with its music produced under the Saregama label.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The release date has also been reaffirmed in the film’s recent promotional campaign.