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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesVicky Kaushal First Look Poster Out From 'Love & War' After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal First Look Poster Out From 'Love & War' After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is out. See his retro avatar and check the film’s January 21, 2027 release date.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vicky Kaushal's intense retro look revealed for Love And War.
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's earlier looks set period tone.
  • Bhansali's film stars Kapoor, Bhatt, Kaushal; releases January 2027.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War has released another key character, with Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster out now. The actor appears in a striking retro avatar, adding a different shade to the visual world already introduced through Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Is Here, Actress Stuns In Red-And-Black Avatar

Vicky Kaushal’s Fierce Retro Avatar

Vicky’s latest poster presents him in a visibly intense and angry mood. Styled in a distinctly retro, rowdy look, the actor is seen holding a cigarette and lighter, with his expression suggesting a character carrying considerable intensity.

The makers paired the reveal with the caption, 'Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!'. The poster continues the vintage visual approach seen in the earlier character reveals while giving Vicky a markedly different presentation.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Looks Were Revealed Earlier

The promotional rollout for Love & War began with Ranbir Kapoor’s look. He was shown behind the wheel of a vintage car, with one hand on the steering wheel and the other injured and covered in blood. The period setting of the film is reflected in the styling and overall presentation.

Alia Bhatt’s look followed, showing her seated on a chair against the backdrop of an old-style club. Her dramatic outfit and elaborate headpiece gave the poster a cabaret-inspired appearance, although the exact details of her character remain undisclosed.

Alia’s look also drew a reaction from veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who wrote, 'Well, well...SLB has unleashed a showgirl.'

ALSO READ: YouTuber Madhumitha’s Home Reportedly Burgled In Tamil Nadu, Gold Worth Rs 1 Cr Stolen

'Love & War' Release Date, Cast And Languages

Written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with Supriya Pathak also appearing in a key role. The film is being produced under the Bhansali Productions banner, with its music produced under the Saregama label.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The release date has also been reaffirmed in the film’s recent promotional campaign.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. This release date has been consistently reaffirmed in the film's promotional campaign.

Who are the main cast members of 'Love & War'?

The film 'Love & War' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Supriya Pathak also appears in a key role alongside them.

In what languages will 'Love & War' be released?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' is set to be released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will have a worldwide theatrical release.

How is Vicky Kaushal's character portrayed in his first-look poster for 'Love & War'?

Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster presents him in a striking retro, rowdy look, holding a cigarette and lighter. He appears intense and angry, adding a unique shade to the film's visual world.

What is the visual theme of the character posters for 'Love & War'?

The character posters for 'Love & War' all maintain a distinct vintage visual approach. They reflect a period setting through their styling and overall presentation, giving a retro feel.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love & War Vicky Kaushal First Look
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