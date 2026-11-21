Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VHP demands halting screenings, revoking Ramayana's censor certificate.

Organisation alleges film glorifies Ravana, distorts traditional narrative.

VHP objects to missing key episodes involving Lord Ram.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj also criticized Lord Ram's portrayal.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has come under criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has reportedly demanded a halt to its screenings and the withdrawal of its censor certificate. The organisation has accused the Nitesh Tiwari directorial of glorifying Ravana and presenting elements of the epic in a manner that allegedly distorts its traditional narrative. VHP leaders have also objected to the absence of several episodes, including Lord Ram's interactions with Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha and Kevat. The controversy follows earlier criticism of the film's portrayal of Lord Ram and Ravana.

VHP Demands Screening Halt Over Ravana's Portrayal

VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra and international president Alok Kumar have raised objections to the film's depiction of Ravana. According to a report by PTI, the organisation believes the character has been presented as a champion of oppressed communities, which it considers an attempt to glorify the demon king.

Bagra said, "Society will never accept such attempts to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community." Kumar also criticised the film's alleged portrayal of Ravana as a figure who worked for the welfare of Dalits and disadvantaged sections of society.

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“The film portrays Ravana as a liberator of Dalits, the exploited and the deprived, showing him as someone who works for their welfare. This is also an attempt to glorify Ravana,” Kumar told PTI.

Bagra maintained that although Ravana was learned, powerful and devoted, his actions towards others made him immoral. He argued that this aspect of the character was consistently described across different versions of the Ramayana.

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VHP Objects To Missing Ramayana Episodes

The organisation has also questioned the absence of several episodes that it considers important to the epic's message. These include Lord Ram's encounter with Ahalya, his friendship with Nishadraj Guha and his interaction with Kevat.

According to Bagra, these incidents reflect the broader values associated with Lord Ram and should have been included in the film. He also objected to the suggestion that Ram's battle against Ravana was driven mainly by personal revenge following Sita's abduction.

STORY | Ravana glorified in 'Ramayana', revoke censor certificate of film and stop its screening: VHP The VHP on Saturday demanded that the censor certificate granted to the film Ramayana be revoked and its screening be stopped immediately, accusing its makers of a malicious attempt to glorify the demon king Ravana. READ: https://t.co/zr6vSTY2Lk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

Kumar explained why he believes these episodes matter, saying, “Lord Ram visited Mata Ahalya's ashram and restored her dignity and respect. Lord Ram and Bharat also referred to Nishadraj as their friend and treated him as an equal. By establishing a bond of friendship with him, they conveyed the message that there is no distinction between touchable and untouchable or between higher and lower castes. What matters is the bond of love. Lord Ram's conduct towards Kevat was also aimed at establishing social harmony,” Kumar said.

He further alleged that the film had distorted historical events associated with the epic.

Nitish Bharadwaj Also Criticised Ramayana

The VHP's objections come after actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, also expressed reservations about the film. In an interview with NDTV, he criticised the portrayal of Lord Ram, saying the character lacked the qualities he associated with the deity.

He said, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

Ramayana Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, was released worldwide on November 5.

The VHP's demand has brought fresh attention to the film's creative interpretation of the epic, particularly its treatment of Ravana and the events surrounding Lord Ram.

The controversy now centres on how the film has adapted familiar characters and episodes from the Ramayana, with the VHP calling for its screenings to be stopped and its censor certificate revoked.