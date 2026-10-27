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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesVarun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Lend Their Voices To Hindi Version Of 'Obsession': WATCH Video

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Lend Their Voices To Hindi Version Of 'Obsession': WATCH Video

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon lend their voices to the Hindi version of horror film Obsession, which will stream on JioHotstar from October 30.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon dub the Hindi version for 'Obsession'.
  • Film explores love's disturbing turn into unhealthy obsession.
  • Hindi version streams JioHotstar October 30; actors shared promo.
  • Sanon and Dhawan found dubbing a challenging, fresh experience.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have joined forces for the Hindi-dubbed version of horror film Obsession, bringing the story to a wider Indian audience. The actors have lent their voices to the film’s lead characters, with the Hindi version set to stream on JioHotstar from October 30.

The film, which combines horror and romance, explores what happens when love takes a disturbing turn and develops into an unhealthy obsession.

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About 'Obsession'

Obsession follows Bear, a music store worker who has feelings for his colleague Nikki. Hoping to make her fall in love with him, he turns to a mysterious toy called the ‘One Wish Willow’.

His wish, however, sets off a series of unexpected and frightening events. As Nikki becomes increasingly obsessed with him, Bear’s attempt to win her affection takes a dark turn.

On Tuesday, JioHotstar shared a promotional video on Instagram featuring Dhawan and Sanon recreating the film’s famous car scene in a humorous way.

Kriti Sanon Calls Dubbing Experience Exciting And Challenging

For Sanon, the project marks her first experience of lending her voice to another actor’s performance. She said she enjoyed the film’s unusual storyline and found the character both exciting and challenging.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, with Amar Kaushik, have been cooking up something we're just a little obsessed with.

“I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession. It’s such a gripping, quirky & twisted story. I’ve never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting & challenging. This is also the first time I’ve lent my voice to another actor’s performance, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting film to make that debut with! I had a lot of fun voicing for it and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi,” said Kriti as per a release.

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Varun Dhawan Says Hindi Dubbing Offered A Fresh Perspective

Dhawan also spoke about how working on the Hindi version allowed him to notice details he may have missed when watching the film previously. He said the process gave him a closer look at the story and its performances.

“Working on the Hindi version of Obsession gave me an opportunity to experience the story from a completely different perspective. In fact, I found myself enjoying the film even more because I could look at it so closely. I noticed so many little details that I may have missed on a first watch, and that made the whole experience even more interesting. I’m excited for audiences to experience Obsession in Hindi and discover those details for themselves,” he said.

The film was released in Indian theatres on May 29, 2026. It will begin streaming in English and Hindi on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the voice actors for the Hindi version of 'Obsession'?

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have lent their voices to the lead characters in the Hindi-dubbed version of the film.

Where and when can I watch the Hindi-dubbed version of 'Obsession'?

The Hindi-dubbed version of 'Obsession' will stream on JioHotstar from October 30. It will be available on The Peacock Hub.

What is the plot of the film 'Obsession'?

The film follows Bear, a music store worker, whose wish to make his colleague Nikki fall for him using a mysterious toy leads to her becoming unhealthily obsessed with him.

What was Kriti Sanon's experience like dubbing for 'Obsession'?

Kriti Sanon called it her first time voicing another actor's performance. She found the character exciting and challenging, enjoying the film's unusual storyline.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Obsession Varun Dhawan
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