Varun-David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release May Shift Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan's film release date uncertain again.

Film may shift to avoid Ram Charan clash.

Director David Dhawan expresses release date frustration.

Projected June 5 release date might change.

Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan are once again facing uncertainty over the release of their upcoming romcom Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is currently slated for a June 5 release. However, sources suggest the date may change yet again to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, set to release a day earlier on June 4.

Dhawans In A Fix Over Release

After undergoing multiple changes to its release plan, the much-anticipated rom-com has now returned to its original theatrical date of June 5 after earlier being shifted to May 22 and then June 12.

ALSO READ| Irrfan Was The First Mainstream Actor In Filmistan To Play A Gay Character

The initial changes were made to avoid clashes with Karan Johar’s Chand Mera Dil and Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic. However, after Toxic was postponed indefinitely following several delays, the makers decided to move back to their June 5 release.

And just when things seemed settled, another challenge at the box office emerged. Ram Charan’s long-delayed Peddi is now set to release on June 4, bringing direct competition a day before the Dhawans’ film.

Following this, the Dhawans are once again rethinking their strategy.

‘I Don’t Know Why This Is Happening’: David Dhawan

Reacting to the repeated changes, David Dhawan expressed his frustration, saying, “I don’t know why this is happening. What I do know is we have a very entertaining product on our hands. People will love the film.”

ABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’

With uncertainty still surrounding its release, it remains to be seen when Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will finally arrive in theatres.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy in key roles. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and written by Yunus Sajawal.





