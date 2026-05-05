The film is currently slated for a June 5 release. However, the date has faced multiple changes and may be adjusted again.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Varun-David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release May Shift Again
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, may get a new release date as Ram Charan’s Peddi is set to hit theatres on June 4.
- Varun Dhawan's film release date uncertain again.
- Film may shift to avoid Ram Charan clash.
- Director David Dhawan expresses release date frustration.
- Projected June 5 release date might change.
Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan are once again facing uncertainty over the release of their upcoming romcom Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is currently slated for a June 5 release. However, sources suggest the date may change yet again to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, set to release a day earlier on June 4.
Dhawans In A Fix Over Release
After undergoing multiple changes to its release plan, the much-anticipated rom-com has now returned to its original theatrical date of June 5 after earlier being shifted to May 22 and then June 12.
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The initial changes were made to avoid clashes with Karan Johar’s Chand Mera Dil and Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic. However, after Toxic was postponed indefinitely following several delays, the makers decided to move back to their June 5 release.
And just when things seemed settled, another challenge at the box office emerged. Ram Charan’s long-delayed Peddi is now set to release on June 4, bringing direct competition a day before the Dhawans’ film.
Following this, the Dhawans are once again rethinking their strategy.
‘I Don’t Know Why This Is Happening’: David Dhawan
Reacting to the repeated changes, David Dhawan expressed his frustration, saying, “I don’t know why this is happening. What I do know is we have a very entertaining product on our hands. People will love the film.”
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With uncertainty still surrounding its release, it remains to be seen when Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will finally arrive in theatres.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy in key roles. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and written by Yunus Sajawal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
Why is the release date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai uncertain?
The release date is being reconsidered to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan's film Peddi, which is set to release a day earlier.
Who are the main actors in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Other key roles are played by Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy.
What is director David Dhawan's reaction to the release date changes?
David Dhawan expressed frustration about the repeated changes but remains confident that the film is entertaining and will be loved by audiences.