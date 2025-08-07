Varun Badola On Viral Theatre Clips Of Saiyaara: 'Promotions Team Went A Little Overboard'

×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomeEntertainmentMoviesVarun Badola On Viral Theatre Clips Of Saiyaara: 'Promotions Team Went A Little Overboard'

Varun Badola criticised Saiyaara's PR team for creating over-the-top hype, saying people were “breaking bangles, beating chests” and showing up to theatres “with IV drips.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 07:31 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri’s 'Saiyaara' may be winning hearts and shattering box office records, but not everyone is entirely sold on the euphoria surrounding it, especially actor Varun Badola, who appears in the film as the father of debutant Ahaan Panday’s character. In a recent interview with Screen, Varun called out the promotional tactics used by the film’s marketing team, suggesting they crossed the line while hyping up the romantic drama on social media.

While the film’s eventual blockbuster status came as a surprise to many on the sets, Varun revealed that the realisation only hit when Saiyaara’s box office figures surged by the third day. Interestingly, he admitted he hadn’t actually seen the film yet himself.

Varun Badola says Saiyyara promotion team went too far

Sharing his thoughts, Varun commented on the exaggerated buzz, saying, “By the third or fourth day, the film was being talked about. I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hain, chhaatiyaan peet rahe hai (People were breaking their bangles, beating their chest). I think the promotions team went a little overboard there, where people are going to see the film, putting IV drips.”

He added humorously, "Those people must have been told to give content in some way; thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and went crawling to see the film. It’s okay. We understand promoting the film, but it’s good only up to a certain level. However, the film cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it."

Director Mohit Suri reacts to accusations of staged videos

Soon after Saiyaara’s release, a slew of viral videos showed fans sobbing uncontrollably, collapsing in theatres, and even requiring medical attention, prompting speculation that these were staged by the PR team. Director Mohit Suri addressed the claims in an interview with Zoom, stating:

“We have tried to be honest all through this film. People think the viral theatre videos were created, but we have not done that."

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Aditya Chopra’s YRF banner, Saiyaara follows the journey of a struggling musician Krissh Kapoor, who finds inspiration in the poetry of aspiring journalist Vaani Batra. As they collaborate on music, their professional bond gradually turns romantic—only to be challenged by fate.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, who stars opposite Aneet Padda. With a powerful supporting cast including Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan, and Shann Groverr, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, raking in ₹304 crore domestically and crossing ₹500 crore globally. It stands just behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in this year’s top-grossing films.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Saiyaara
