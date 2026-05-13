Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filming for SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi halted due to water shortage.

Hyderabad denied water for underwater scenes amid rising demand.

Expensive set demolished; shoot may shift to Uttar Pradesh.

The film features Mahesh Babu in a massive budget production.

A crucial shooting schedule of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi reportedly came to a halt earlier this month in Hyderabad after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) denied permission for the supply of water required for an underwater sequence.

The sequence was being filmed with Mahesh Babu at a specially constructed underwater set on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Ramoji Film City. According to insiders, the production team had planned an elaborate shoot that required nearly 150 tankers of water. However, after the request for water supply was denied, the shoot had to be halted. The permission was denied as Hyderabad is currently grappling with a difficult summer season, with water demand rising sharply across the city.

Varanasi Shoot May Shift To Varanasi, Prayagraj

Sources further revealed that the expensive underwater set, which had already been constructed for the sequence, eventually had to be demolished after filming could not proceed.

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The makers are now reportedly considering shifting the shoot of the sequence to Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi and Prayagraj are being considered as possible alternatives, as the water situation there is believed to be less severe.

About Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu epic action-adventure film. The film has been written by SS Rajamouli along with V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The story reportedly follows the adventures of Rudhra, played by Mahesh Babu, as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid, with the narrative spanning multiple timelines.

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Varanasi is said to be mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 1300 crore is among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Rajamouli also recently filmed a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, featuring Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama. According to an insider, the sequence has been mounted on a scale larger than anything previously seen in Rajamouli’s films.

“The Ramayana portion was a special challenge for the filmmaker. The scale at which Rajamouli envisioned the episode is unparalleled. It reportedly cost around Rs 250-300 crore to shoot,” an insider said.

Reports surrounding the sequence have reportedly caught the attention of the team behind Namit Malhotra’s Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, with discussions now centred around matching the grandeur of Rajamouli’s vision.