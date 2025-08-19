Usha Nadkarni Refused Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Audition: 'Bade Baap Ki Beti Hai...'

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni, best known for her iconic portrayal of Savita Deshmukh in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta, recently spoke about the increasing trend of actors being asked to audition, even with established credentials. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed how she had turned down an audition for Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed film Gully Boy.

Usha Nadkarni on refusing auditions

Reflecting on how auditions have become more common, Usha recounted a recent incident where a production house asked her to audition for a role. She shared, “They asked me, ‘Do you want the role? Then come to our office and give an audition.’ I asked them, ‘What have I done in 78 years that you are asking me to come and give an audition?’”

Usha Nadkarni recalls refusing to audition for Gully Boy

"Ek ladke ka call aaya, usne kaha audition dene aajao, maine kaha bete teri umar kya hai? Usne kaha 25 saal. Maine kaha jab teri maa ki shaadi nahi hui tha naa uss time se kaam kar rahi hun main. Yeh sab faaltu kaam nahi karti main audition dene ke. Maine pucha director kaun hai, unhone bataya Zoya Akhtar, maine kaha voh toh bada baap ki beti hai naa…mera kaam dekh computer pe naam daalke mera (I got a call from a boy who asked me to come for an audition. I asked him, ‘Son, how old are you?’ He said 25. I replied, ‘I’ve been working since before your mother got married. I don’t do such useless things as giving auditions. I asked who the director was, and they said Zoya Akhtar. I said, ‘She’s the daughter of a big man, isn’t she? Just search my name on the computer and see my work.’)"

Usha contrasted this with her experience on Rustom, starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz. She said that for Rustom, she was simply called to the office, her role was explained, and she was immediately onboard without an audition. Despite it being a small part, she was content with the experience.

About Usha Nadkarni

With a career spanning decades, Usha Nadkarni has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi films including Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Gundaraj, R… Rajkumar, and Bhoothnath Returns. She became a household name with television shows like Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Pavitra Rishta, and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi.