Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesUsha Nadkarni Refused Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Audition: 'Bade Baap Ki Beti Hai...'

Usha Nadkarni Refused Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Audition: 'Bade Baap Ki Beti Hai...'

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni, best known for her iconic portrayal of Savita Deshmukh in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta, recently spoke about the increasing trend of actors being asked to audition.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni, best known for her iconic portrayal of Savita Deshmukh in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta, recently spoke about the increasing trend of actors being asked to audition, even with established credentials. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed how she had turned down an audition for Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed film Gully Boy.

Usha Nadkarni on refusing auditions

Reflecting on how auditions have become more common, Usha recounted a recent incident where a production house asked her to audition for a role. She shared, “They asked me, ‘Do you want the role? Then come to our office and give an audition.’ I asked them, ‘What have I done in 78 years that you are asking me to come and give an audition?’”

Usha Nadkarni recalls refusing to audition for Gully Boy

"Ek ladke ka call aaya, usne kaha audition dene aajao, maine kaha bete teri umar kya hai? Usne kaha 25 saal. Maine kaha jab teri maa ki shaadi nahi hui tha naa uss time se kaam kar rahi hun main. Yeh sab faaltu kaam nahi karti main audition dene ke. Maine pucha director kaun hai, unhone bataya Zoya Akhtar, maine kaha voh toh bada baap ki beti hai naa…mera kaam dekh computer pe naam daalke mera (I got a call from a boy who asked me to come for an audition. I asked him, ‘Son, how old are you?’ He said 25. I replied, ‘I’ve been working since before your mother got married. I don’t do such useless things as giving auditions. I asked who the director was, and they said Zoya Akhtar. I said, ‘She’s the daughter of a big man, isn’t she? Just search my name on the computer and see my work.’)"

Usha contrasted this with her experience on Rustom, starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz. She said that for Rustom, she was simply called to the office, her role was explained, and she was immediately onboard without an audition. Despite it being a small part, she was content with the experience.

About Usha Nadkarni

With a career spanning decades, Usha Nadkarni has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi films including Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Gundaraj, R… Rajkumar, and Bhoothnath Returns. She became a household name with television shows like Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Pavitra Rishta, and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zoya Akhtar Usha Nadkarni
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
World
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget