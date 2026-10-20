Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal denied 'Udta Teer' screening due to production law violation.

Board cited Nepal's cinema law, specifics remain undisclosed.

Film portrays Pakistani agent mistaking himself for Indian spy.

Decision comes days before film's October 2026 release.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Udta Teer has hit a roadblock in Nepal, where authorities have refused permission for its public screening. The decision followed a review by Nepal's Central Film Censor Board, which reportedly found that the film's production violated a provision of the country's cinema law. However, officials have not disclosed the specific elements that led to the decision. The development comes days before the film's scheduled theatrical release on October 23, 2026. Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the spy comedy features Ayushmann as a Pakistani agent who mistakenly believes he is an Indian spy.

Why Nepal Denied Screening Permission For Udta Teer

According to India Today, Nepal's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology refused to grant permission for the film's public exhibition after the Central Film Censor Board reviewed it on Ashwin 19, 2083, according to the Nepali calendar.

The board reportedly concluded that the film's production did not comply with Section 8(3) of Nepal's National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. Following this assessment, the ministry decided not to authorise its public screening in the country.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam To Perform Ravan Vadh At Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela On Dussehra

A notice communicating the decision was sent to National Cinema Group Nepal Pvt. Ltd., based in Aloknagar, Kathmandu. The letter, signed by branch officer Vishal Bhandari, is dated 2083-06-30 in the Nepali calendar and carries the subject line "Regarding permission for public exhibition."

The authorities have not publicly explained which specific aspect of the film's production prompted the decision.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused To Be Taken To Mumbai Today Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

What Is Udta Teer About?

Udta Teer follows Bilal Ahmad, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a Pakistani spy who enters India. After an accident leaves him with memory loss, he mistakenly believes he is an Indian intelligence agent, setting the stage for a story that combines espionage with comedy.

Speaking about his character at the film's trailer launch, Ayushmann said, “It was part of the script. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. This is a spy comedy, a patriotic comedy, and a genre bender. I do what the script demands; I'm a director's baby. It is a fantastic script.”

The actor also described the role as particularly challenging because he had to maintain a straight face while comic situations unfolded around him.

“It is the most difficult character because things were happening around him. I had to have that straight face, though there were moments when I felt like laughing, but I couldn't. I had to be normal while there was chaos happening around me.”

Udta Teer Cast And Release Date

Akash A Kaushik is making his directorial debut with Udta Teer, which stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Ayushmann. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026. Nepal's decision means its public screening there will not be permitted for now, while the authorities' stated reasons remain limited to the cited legal provision.