Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine diverse films release Friday, covering multiple film genres.

Films explore spy missions, psychological obsessions, and reuniting romances.

Other releases feature supernatural horror, sports inspiration, and family themes.

This weekend brings a diverse lineup of nine films to theatres, offering moviegoers a mix of spy comedy, psychological thriller, romance, sports drama, horror and family entertainment. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s 'Udta Teer' and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran', this week’s releases offer something for every kind of moviegoer. Look at the films hitting cinemas this Friday and what their stories are about.

‘Udta Teer’

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an accident in India and forgets the purpose of his mission. Mistaking himself for an Indian officer, he unknowingly becomes a threat to his own country. The spy comedy also features Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor in key roles.

‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores how a relationship takes a disturbing turn when affection turns into dangerous obsession. Samar becomes increasingly possessive of Kiran and refuses to let her go, forcing her to fight to escape his control. The film explores the darker side of love, attachment and possessiveness.

‘Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar’

Directed by Anuj Saini, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar revolves around six childhood friends who reunite for a trip ten years after graduation. Their getaway soon becomes complicated as buried feelings resurface, old crushes return and relationship troubles test their long-standing friendships. The romantic comedy features Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaidya and Sargun Kaur Luthra in key roles.

‘Main Na Raha’

Main Na Raha tells the story of Raj, who grows up dreaming of finding the kind of love portrayed in romantic films of the 1990s. However, he fails to end up with his true love, Simran. After spending 12 years apart, the two unexpectedly come face to face on the day of Simran's wedding. Directed by Amit Kasaria, the romantic drama stars Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles.

‘Kaali Kheti’

Set against a rural backdrop, Kaali Kheti combines elements of a thriller with supernatural horror. The story follows strange and unsettling events in a seemingly peaceful farming community, using them to explore deeper social issues. The film features Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Chaudhary in key roles.

‘Tum Mere Ho’

Directed by Ashish Panda, Tum Mere Ho follows a free-spirited skydiver whose life changes after he marries the woman of his dreams. However, betrayal, emotional turmoil and unexpected conflicts disrupt their seemingly peaceful married life, putting their relationship to the test. The film features Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R Grover and Anushka Luhar, among others.

‘Doosra’

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Doosra is a sports drama set against the backdrop of India's memorable victory in the 2002 NatWest cricket final against England. The film explores how a major sporting moment can inspire people beyond the cricket field, giving a young girl the courage to speak the truth and stand up for herself. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Joshi and Krishna Gokani in important roles.

‘Little Thomas’

Set in 1990s Goa, Little Thomas follows seven-year-old Thomas Miranda, an only child who feels lonely when he sees his friends growing up with siblings. Longing for a younger brother, he comes up with a plan to reconcile his constantly quarrelling parents. Directed by Kaushal Oza, the family comedy features Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, Hridansh Parekh, Hridyaansh Gokani, Ninad Pandit, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal and Aarush Sardha.

‘Clayface’

The Hollywood horror film Clayface follows Matt Hagen, whose life changes dramatically after a horrific facial injury and a failed experimental surgery transform his body. He eventually turns into a terrifying, shape-shifting creature made of living clay. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries, Ruby Sear and Naomi Ackie in key roles. With nine films arriving in theatres on October 23, the weekend offers choices across several genres, from light-hearted comedy and romance to psychological suspense, supernatural horror and sports drama.