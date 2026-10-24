Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Udta Teer' opened with Rs 4.10 crore net on Friday.

Film faced competition from several Bollywood, Hollywood releases.

It became Ayushmann Khurrana's fourth-highest post-pandemic opening film.

Viewers lauded the spy comedy's twists and patriotic elements.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy 'Udta Teer' opened in theatres on Friday, October 23. The film recorded a decent opening despite facing competition from several Bollywood and Hollywood releases. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.10 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. Its gross collection stood at Rs 4.83 crore. These figures are provisional and may change once the official numbers are released.

‘Udta Teer’ Faces Competition At The Box Office

The film arrived in theatres alongside several other releases, including Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Kaali Kheti. It also faced competition from Hollywood films Clayface and Wildwood, as well as movies that had already been running in cinemas, including Jailer 2, Prahaar, Nai Naveli and Ranbali. Despite the crowded release calendar, Udta Teer managed to register a reasonable opening. The film has also received positive reactions on social media, with viewers praising its combination of comedy, twists and patriotic elements.

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‘Udta Teer’ Becomes One Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Post-Pandemic Openers

With an opening-day net collection of Rs 4.10 crore, Udta Teer has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fourth-highest opening film in the post-pandemic period, according to the figures reported in the source article.

The film surpassed the opening-day collection of Doctor G, which earned Rs 3.87 crore. However, it fell short of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which opened at Rs 4.38 crore.

Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana’s post-pandemic films rank in terms of their opening-day collections:

Thamma - Rs 25.11 crore

Rs 25.11 crore Dream Girl 2 - Rs 10.69 crore

Rs 10.69 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Rs 4.38 crore

Rs 4.38 crore Udta Teer - Rs 4.10 crore

Rs 4.10 crore Doctor G - Rs 3.87 crore

Rs 3.87 crore Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - Rs 3.75 crore

Rs 3.75 crore Anek - Rs 2.11 crore

Rs 2.11 crore An Action Hero - Rs 1.35 crore

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About ‘Udta Teer’

Directed and written by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

The spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film’s music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.