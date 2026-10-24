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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Udta Teer’ Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Opens At Rs 4.10 Crore, Sets Post-Pandemic Record

‘Udta Teer’ Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Opens At Rs 4.10 Crore, Sets Post-Pandemic Record

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy earns Rs 4.10 crore net in India, securing the actor’s fourth-biggest post-pandemic opening.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Udta Teer' opened with Rs 4.10 crore net on Friday.
  • Film faced competition from several Bollywood, Hollywood releases.
  • It became Ayushmann Khurrana's fourth-highest post-pandemic opening film.
  • Viewers lauded the spy comedy's twists and patriotic elements.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy 'Udta Teer' opened in theatres on Friday, October 23. The film recorded a decent opening despite facing competition from several Bollywood and Hollywood releases. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.10 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. Its gross collection stood at Rs 4.83 crore. These figures are provisional and may change once the official numbers are released.

‘Udta Teer’ Faces Competition At The Box Office

The film arrived in theatres alongside several other releases, including Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Kaali Kheti. It also faced competition from Hollywood films Clayface and Wildwood, as well as movies that had already been running in cinemas, including Jailer 2, Prahaar, Nai Naveli and Ranbali. Despite the crowded release calendar, Udta Teer managed to register a reasonable opening. The film has also received positive reactions on social media, with viewers praising its combination of comedy, twists and patriotic elements.

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‘Udta Teer’ Becomes One Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Post-Pandemic Openers

With an opening-day net collection of Rs 4.10 crore, Udta Teer has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fourth-highest opening film in the post-pandemic period, according to the figures reported in the source article.

The film surpassed the opening-day collection of Doctor G, which earned Rs 3.87 crore. However, it fell short of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which opened at Rs 4.38 crore.

Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana’s post-pandemic films rank in terms of their opening-day collections:

  • Thamma - Rs 25.11 crore
  • Dream Girl 2 - Rs 10.69 crore
  • Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Rs 4.38 crore
  • Udta Teer - Rs 4.10 crore
  • Doctor G - Rs 3.87 crore
  • Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - Rs 3.75 crore
  • Anek - Rs 2.11 crore
  • An Action Hero - Rs 1.35 crore

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About ‘Udta Teer’

Directed and written by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

The spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film’s music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the opening day box office collection for 'Udta Teer'?

'Udta Teer' collected Rs 4.10 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. Its gross collection stood at Rs 4.83 crore.

Who are the lead actors in the film 'Udta Teer'?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan star in the lead roles in the spy comedy 'Udta Teer'.

How does 'Udta Teer' rank among Ayushmann Khurrana's post-pandemic opening films?

With Rs 4.10 crore, 'Udta Teer' emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fourth-highest opening film in the post-pandemic period, surpassing 'Doctor G'.

What competition did 'Udta Teer' face at the box office?

The film competed with several Bollywood releases like 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' and Hollywood films such as 'Clayface' and 'Wildwood', alongside ongoing movies.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Ali Khan Ayushmann Khurrana Udta Teer Udta Teer Box Office Collection
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