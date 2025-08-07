Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Twice As Hard, Twice As Good’: Ahaan Panday Promises Growth After Saiyaara’s Love

‘Twice As Hard, Twice As Good’: Ahaan Panday Promises Growth After Saiyaara’s Love

Ahaan Panday, following his debut in "Saiyaara," shared an emotional Instagram post expressing gratitude for the positive reception to his role as Krish.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:36 PM (IST)

Following the success of his debut in Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday has shared a deeply emotional note expressing gratitude for the love pouring in for his performance as Krish. The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, marks a major milestone in Ahaan’s career—and his heartfelt words show just how much it all means to him.

Taking to Instagram, Ahaan posted a series of photos in character and reflected on the journey, while dedicating the moment to someone especially close to his heart: his grandmother.

Saiyaara Star Ahaan Pandey Pens Emotional Note

In a touching tribute, Ahaan began his post by remembering his late grandmother, whom he lovingly called “dadi.”

“Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

“I Feel the Love in My Bones”

Ahaan went on to express how overwhelmed and grateful he feels for the affection and recognition.

“But I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever. I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet.”

“The Child Who Was Always Told He Couldn’t Do It”

Ending his note on an inspiring tone, Ahaan reflected on his own insecurities growing up and encouraged his fans to honor their inner child.

“The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge.”

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohit Suri Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Breaking News: Legal Petition Filed Against Aniruddha Acharya in Mathura Over Defamatory Remarks
Devastating Flash Floods in Uttarkashi: Rescue Operations Hampered by Damaged Roads and Bridges | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Faces 50% US Tariff; Modi Prepares for Key China Visit to SCO Summit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jhansi Police Clash with Notorious Criminal Ravi Ghoda, He Sustains Gunshot Wound
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget