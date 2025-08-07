‘Twice As Hard, Twice As Good’: Ahaan Panday Promises Growth After Saiyaara’s Love

Following the success of his debut in Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday has shared a deeply emotional note expressing gratitude for the love pouring in for his performance as Krish. The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, marks a major milestone in Ahaan’s career—and his heartfelt words show just how much it all means to him.

Taking to Instagram, Ahaan posted a series of photos in character and reflected on the journey, while dedicating the moment to someone especially close to his heart: his grandmother.

Saiyaara Star Ahaan Pandey Pens Emotional Note

In a touching tribute, Ahaan began his post by remembering his late grandmother, whom he lovingly called “dadi.”

“Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi.”

“I Feel the Love in My Bones”

Ahaan went on to express how overwhelmed and grateful he feels for the affection and recognition.

“But I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever. I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet.”

“The Child Who Was Always Told He Couldn’t Do It”

Ending his note on an inspiring tone, Ahaan reflected on his own insecurities growing up and encouraged his fans to honor their inner child.

“The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge.”