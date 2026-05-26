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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTusshar Kapoor Shares Big Update On Golmaal 5, Says ‘80-90% Of Shoot Is Over’

Tusshar Kapoor Shares Big Update On Golmaal 5, Says ‘80-90% Of Shoot Is Over’

Tusshar Kapoor has shared a major update on Golmaal 5, revealing that 80-90 per cent of the shoot is complete. The actor also opened up about how his iconic character Lucky was created from scratch.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Original cast returns; Akshay Kumar reportedly joins sequel.

The Golmaal franchise has been one of the most loved and highly anticipated film series in the Indian film industry. With speculation around another instalment of the franchise, fans have been eagerly waiting for every little update - be it the release date, official announcements, cast, or any new detail surrounding the sequel. Every update only adds to the excitement and curiosity around Golmaal 5.

Adding to the buzz around Golmaal 5, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is famously known for playing the character of Lucky in the Golmaal series, has now shared an update on the making of the project.

Tushar Kapoor On Golmaal 5

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared, “80-90 per cent of the shoot is over. It’s been a joyride reuniting with my co-stars and director."

He heaped praises on Rohit Shetty, saying that he not only inspires him but also everyone else associated with the film. "Rohit Shetty is the hardest-working director I’ve ever worked with. There’s no one who’s as serious and professional about his work as him. He inspires me and all of us. We are working day and night, and when we get tired, we realise that this man was here before we came on the set and he’s going to be here even when we leave. We get breaks, but he doesn’t. Moreover, he’s so fast and organised. Fingers crossed, and we hope that it lives up to everybody’s expectations."

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He also opened up about how his character, Lucky, was not originally a part of the story and was later created from scratch after he signed the project.

He further added, “He was envisioned by writer Neeraj Vora as a silent character. When they signed me, Sharman Joshi suggested that I should train with a theatre actor, Vikas Kadam. He’s the one who suggested that he should not be a quiet character communicating through sign language. He said, ‘Since he can hear, let’s give him sounds that he is trying to vocalise, even though he is unable to articulate words. He can’t speak, but he can still make sounds.’ So, he suggested adding a brattish quality to the character and making him a bit of a badass!"

Golmaal 5 Cast

While the OG cast of the Golmaal franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu, is expected to return, Akshay Kumar is reportedly set to be a new addition to the Golmaal family.

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Apart from this, reports also suggest that Sharman Joshi may make a comeback with this sequel, adding even more excitement for fans of the franchise.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which actors are expected to be in Golmaal 5?

The original cast is expected to return, with Akshay Kumar reportedly joining. Sharman Joshi may also make a comeback.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Tusshar Kapoor Golmaal 5 Golmaal 5 Cast
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