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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesTuesday Box Office Collection: VIBE Sees 65% Rise As Hanuman Ansh Adds 32% - Who’s Winning The Midweek Race?

Tuesday Box Office Collection: VIBE Sees 65% Rise As Hanuman Ansh Adds 32% - Who’s Winning The Midweek Race?

Vvan - Force of the Forrest has reached nearly Rs 58 crore worldwide in five days, while Daayra continues to record modest numbers.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vvan's strong opening contrasts Daayra's slower theatrical run.
  • Tracker figures indicate collection discrepancies for both film totals.

The box office race between Daayra and Vvan - Force of the Forrest has widened as the two films move through their theatrical runs. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller has crossed Rs 57 crore worldwide by Day 5, helped by a strong weekend and steady weekday numbers. In contrast, the Meghna Gulzar-directed Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has recorded a much smaller haul. Tracker figures place its India net collection between Rs 6.30 crore and Rs 8.03 crore, depending on the latest update. Here is a breakdown of the reported India, overseas, and worldwide figures for both films.

Vvan Box Office Collection

Vvan - Force of the Forrest has recorded approximately Rs 57.95 crore worldwide by Day 5, according to the figures provided. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-led fantasy thriller has collected Rs 53.45 crore in India gross, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 4.50 crore.

The film's reported India net collection is Rs 44.85 crore. It opened with Rs 8.12 crore on Friday before gaining momentum over the weekend. Saturday brought in Rs 11.41 crore, followed by Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. The film then recorded Rs 5.31 crore on Monday and around Rs 6 crore on Tuesday.

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This puts the reported worldwide gross at Rs 57.95 crore, taking the film close to the Rs 60 crore mark within its first five days.

Vvan Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 8.12 crore
Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 11.41 crore
Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore
Day 4 – Monday: Rs 5.31 crore
Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 6 crore

The supplied day-wise figures total Rs 45.94 crore, which differs from the separately reported Rs 44.85 crore India net total. This appears to reflect differences in tracker updates, so the figures should be treated as reported estimates rather than a single reconciled total.

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Daayra Box Office Collection

Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has had a slower theatrical run. According to the tracker figures provided, its India net collection ranges from Rs 6.30 crore to Rs 8.03 crore, with different platforms showing different updated totals.

The reported India gross is between Rs 7.54 crore and Rs 9.47 crore, while its overseas gross is estimated at Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.20 crore. Based on these figures, the film's worldwide gross falls in the range of Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore.

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The film opened at approximately Rs 1 crore on Friday, September 18. Collections increased to Rs 1.75 crore each on Saturday and Sunday before dropping to Rs 50 lakh on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday brought in around Rs 45 lakh, followed by approximately Rs 35 lakh on Thursday. The first-week India net total from these daily figures comes to around Rs 6.30 crore.

Daayra Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 – Friday, September 18: Rs 1 crore
Day 2 – Saturday, September 19: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 3 – Sunday, September 20: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 4 – Monday, September 21: Rs 50 lakh
Day 5 – Tuesday, September 22: Rs 50 lakh
Day 6 – Wednesday, September 23: Rs 45 lakh
Day 7 – Thursday, September 24: Rs 35 lakh

The film's second-week collections have remained limited, with the available tracker figures putting its overall India net at between Rs 6.30 crore and Rs 8.03 crore as of September 30.

Vvan Vs Daayra: Collection Difference

The gap between the two films is visible across the major box office categories. Vvan - Force of the Forrest has reported Rs 53.45 crore India gross and Rs 57.95 crore worldwide, compared with Daayra's reported range of Rs 7.54 crore to Rs 9.47 crore India gross and Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore worldwide.

The overseas figures also show a difference. Vvan has earned around Rs 4.50 crore overseas, while Daayra is estimated at approximately Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.20 crore. The comparison is based on the collection figures supplied from different tracking updates, which can vary as distributors and box office trackers revise their numbers.

For Vvan, the reported figures currently place the film close to the Rs 60 crore worldwide milestone after five days. Daayra, meanwhile, has seen considerably slower growth through its first week and into its second week.

Kunal Khemu’s VIBE and Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh are currently having very different box-office journeys. While VIBE has entered its second week with collections slowing down, Hanuman Ansh has continued its remarkable theatrical run even after 54 days. The latest figures show a stark contrast between the two films’ performances.

VIBE Box Office Collection

On Day 12, VIBE collected an estimated Rs 33 lakh net in India on Tuesday, September 29, across 515 shows, according to trade tracking figures reported by The Times of India. This took the film’s total India net collection to Rs 14.13 crore, while its India gross reached Rs 16.84 crore.

The film has also earned Rs 2.05 crore from overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 18.89 crore.

Directed, written, and produced by Kunal Khemu, VIBE stars Kunal Khemu alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. Vanshika Dhir also makes her acting debut with the film. The Hindi action-thriller comedy was released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

The film had a better second weekend, collecting Rs 50 lakh on Friday, Rs 90 lakh on Saturday and another Rs 90 lakh on Sunday. However, its earnings dropped to Rs 20 lakh on Monday before rising to Rs 33 lakh on Tuesday. With a reported budget of around Rs 35–40 crore, VIBE still has a considerable distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost through its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office. On Day 54, the devotional drama collected around Rs 3.10 crore net in India across 4,411 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 312.38 crore. Its India gross stands at ₹369 crore, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 39 crore, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 408 crore.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. It was released in theatres on August 7 and has continued to attract audiences well into its eighth week.

What makes the film’s run particularly unusual is its slow start. Hanuman Ansh collected only Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week and Rs 40 lakh in its second week. Its collections began rising from the third week, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore.

The turnaround became even more dramatic in the fourth week, when the film collected Rs 61 crore. It then added Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5, Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

By Day 54, the film had crossed the Rs 300 crore India net milestone, while its worldwide collection had reached Rs 408 crore. Its extended theatrical run and late surge have made its box-office trajectory notably different from the usual pattern of a film losing momentum after its opening weeks.

A Tale Of Two Box Office Runs

The latest numbers present two contrasting theatrical journeys. VIBE, despite recording a rise on Day 12, has reached Rs 14.13 crore in India net and Rs 18.89 crore worldwide after 12 days. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has accumulated Rs 312.38 crore in India net and Rs 408 crore worldwide after 54 days.

The difference is also visible in their week-wise trajectories. While VIBE has experienced a slowdown during its second week, Hanuman Ansh witnessed its biggest gains several weeks after release, including Rs 90.25 crore in its fifth week alone.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the worldwide box office collection of Vvan - Force of the Forrest?

Vvan - Force of the Forrest has collected approximately Rs 57.95 crore worldwide by Day 5. This includes Rs 53.45 crore India gross and Rs 4.50 crore overseas gross.

How much has Daayra collected at the box office?

Daayra's India net collection ranges from Rs 6.30 crore to Rs 8.03 crore. Its worldwide gross is estimated to be between Rs 9.74 crore and Rs 11.67 crore.

How do the box office collections of Vvan and Daayra compare?

Vvan has significantly outperformed Daayra. Vvan's worldwide gross was Rs 57.95 crore by Day 5, while Daayra's worldwide gross is in the range of Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore.

Who are the lead actors in Vvan - Force of the Forrest and Daayra?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia star in Vvan - Force of the Forrest. Daayra features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What was Daayra's opening day collection?

Daayra opened with approximately Rs 1 crore on Friday, September 18. Its first-week India net total from daily figures came to around Rs 6.30 crore.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Prithviraj Sukumaran Tamannaah Bhatia Kareena Kapoor Khan Daayra Box Office Collection Vvan Box Office Collection Vvan Vs Daayra Vvan Worldwide Collection Daayra India Collection
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