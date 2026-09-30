Vvan - Force of the Forrest has collected approximately Rs 57.95 crore worldwide by Day 5. This includes Rs 53.45 crore India gross and Rs 4.50 crore overseas gross.
Tuesday Box Office Collection: VIBE Sees 65% Rise As Hanuman Ansh Adds 32% - Who’s Winning The Midweek Race?
Vvan - Force of the Forrest has reached nearly Rs 58 crore worldwide in five days, while Daayra continues to record modest numbers.
- Vvan's strong opening contrasts Daayra's slower theatrical run.
- Tracker figures indicate collection discrepancies for both film totals.
Kunal Khemu’s VIBE and Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh are currently having very different box-office journeys. While VIBE has entered its second week with collections slowing down, Hanuman Ansh has continued its remarkable theatrical run even after 54 days. The latest figures show a stark contrast between the two films’ performances.
VIBE Box Office Collection
On Day 12, VIBE collected an estimated Rs 33 lakh net in India on Tuesday, September 29, across 515 shows, according to trade tracking figures reported by The Times of India. This took the film’s total India net collection to Rs 14.13 crore, while its India gross reached Rs 16.84 crore.
The film has also earned Rs 2.05 crore from overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 18.89 crore.
Directed, written, and produced by Kunal Khemu, VIBE stars Kunal Khemu alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. Vanshika Dhir also makes her acting debut with the film. The Hindi action-thriller comedy was released in theatres on September 18, 2026.
The film had a better second weekend, collecting Rs 50 lakh on Friday, Rs 90 lakh on Saturday and another Rs 90 lakh on Sunday. However, its earnings dropped to Rs 20 lakh on Monday before rising to Rs 33 lakh on Tuesday. With a reported budget of around Rs 35–40 crore, VIBE still has a considerable distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost through its theatrical run.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection
Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise at the box office. On Day 54, the devotional drama collected around Rs 3.10 crore net in India across 4,411 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 312.38 crore. Its India gross stands at ₹369 crore, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 39 crore, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 408 crore.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. It was released in theatres on August 7 and has continued to attract audiences well into its eighth week.
What makes the film’s run particularly unusual is its slow start. Hanuman Ansh collected only Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week and Rs 40 lakh in its second week. Its collections began rising from the third week, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore.
The turnaround became even more dramatic in the fourth week, when the film collected Rs 61 crore. It then added Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5, Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.
By Day 54, the film had crossed the Rs 300 crore India net milestone, while its worldwide collection had reached Rs 408 crore. Its extended theatrical run and late surge have made its box-office trajectory notably different from the usual pattern of a film losing momentum after its opening weeks.
A Tale Of Two Box Office Runs
The latest numbers present two contrasting theatrical journeys. VIBE, despite recording a rise on Day 12, has reached Rs 14.13 crore in India net and Rs 18.89 crore worldwide after 12 days. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has accumulated Rs 312.38 crore in India net and Rs 408 crore worldwide after 54 days.
The difference is also visible in their week-wise trajectories. While VIBE has experienced a slowdown during its second week, Hanuman Ansh witnessed its biggest gains several weeks after release, including Rs 90.25 crore in its fifth week alone.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the worldwide box office collection of Vvan - Force of the Forrest?
How much has Daayra collected at the box office?
Daayra's India net collection ranges from Rs 6.30 crore to Rs 8.03 crore. Its worldwide gross is estimated to be between Rs 9.74 crore and Rs 11.67 crore.
How do the box office collections of Vvan and Daayra compare?
Vvan has significantly outperformed Daayra. Vvan's worldwide gross was Rs 57.95 crore by Day 5, while Daayra's worldwide gross is in the range of Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore.
Who are the lead actors in Vvan - Force of the Forrest and Daayra?
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia star in Vvan - Force of the Forrest. Daayra features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
What was Daayra's opening day collection?
Daayra opened with approximately Rs 1 crore on Friday, September 18. Its first-week India net total from daily figures came to around Rs 6.30 crore.