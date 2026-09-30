The box office race between Daayra and Vvan - Force of the Forrest has widened as the two films move through their theatrical runs. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller has crossed Rs 57 crore worldwide by Day 5, helped by a strong weekend and steady weekday numbers. In contrast, the Meghna Gulzar-directed Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has recorded a much smaller haul. Tracker figures place its India net collection between Rs 6.30 crore and Rs 8.03 crore, depending on the latest update. Here is a breakdown of the reported India, overseas, and worldwide figures for both films.

Vvan Box Office Collection

Vvan - Force of the Forrest has recorded approximately Rs 57.95 crore worldwide by Day 5, according to the figures provided. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-led fantasy thriller has collected Rs 53.45 crore in India gross, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 4.50 crore.

The film's reported India net collection is Rs 44.85 crore. It opened with Rs 8.12 crore on Friday before gaining momentum over the weekend. Saturday brought in Rs 11.41 crore, followed by Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. The film then recorded Rs 5.31 crore on Monday and around Rs 6 crore on Tuesday.

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This puts the reported worldwide gross at Rs 57.95 crore, taking the film close to the Rs 60 crore mark within its first five days.

Vvan Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 8.12 crore

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 11.41 crore

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 5.31 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 6 crore

The supplied day-wise figures total Rs 45.94 crore, which differs from the separately reported Rs 44.85 crore India net total. This appears to reflect differences in tracker updates, so the figures should be treated as reported estimates rather than a single reconciled total.

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Daayra Box Office Collection

Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has had a slower theatrical run. According to the tracker figures provided, its India net collection ranges from Rs 6.30 crore to Rs 8.03 crore, with different platforms showing different updated totals.

The reported India gross is between Rs 7.54 crore and Rs 9.47 crore, while its overseas gross is estimated at Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.20 crore. Based on these figures, the film's worldwide gross falls in the range of Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore.

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The film opened at approximately Rs 1 crore on Friday, September 18. Collections increased to Rs 1.75 crore each on Saturday and Sunday before dropping to Rs 50 lakh on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday brought in around Rs 45 lakh, followed by approximately Rs 35 lakh on Thursday. The first-week India net total from these daily figures comes to around Rs 6.30 crore.

Daayra Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 – Friday, September 18: Rs 1 crore

Day 2 – Saturday, September 19: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 3 – Sunday, September 20: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 4 – Monday, September 21: Rs 50 lakh

Day 5 – Tuesday, September 22: Rs 50 lakh

Day 6 – Wednesday, September 23: Rs 45 lakh

Day 7 – Thursday, September 24: Rs 35 lakh

The film's second-week collections have remained limited, with the available tracker figures putting its overall India net at between Rs 6.30 crore and Rs 8.03 crore as of September 30.

Vvan Vs Daayra: Collection Difference

The gap between the two films is visible across the major box office categories. Vvan - Force of the Forrest has reported Rs 53.45 crore India gross and Rs 57.95 crore worldwide, compared with Daayra's reported range of Rs 7.54 crore to Rs 9.47 crore India gross and Rs 9.74 crore to Rs 11.67 crore worldwide.

The overseas figures also show a difference. Vvan has earned around Rs 4.50 crore overseas, while Daayra is estimated at approximately Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.20 crore. The comparison is based on the collection figures supplied from different tracking updates, which can vary as distributors and box office trackers revise their numbers.

For Vvan, the reported figures currently place the film close to the Rs 60 crore worldwide milestone after five days. Daayra, meanwhile, has seen considerably slower growth through its first week and into its second week.