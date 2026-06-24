Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maa Inti Bangaram, Main Wapas Aaunga continued their steady theatrical runs.

Ram Charan's Peddi sustained strong run, totaling Rs 235.90 crore.

The box office witnessed another competitive Tuesday as several Bollywood and South Indian releases continued their theatrical run. While weekday collections dipped across the board following the weekend surge, Cocktail 2 maintained its dominance and remained the top performer among the films currently in cinemas.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing, audiences are also showing appreciation for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram, while Main Wapas Aaunga and Ram Charan’s Peddi continue to attract moviegoers. However, as expected, the post-weekend slowdown has impacted collections for all major releases.

‘Cocktail 2’ Continues To Lead The Race

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 enjoyed a strong start at the box office and has managed to retain its lead despite the weekday decline. After earning Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday, the film’s collection dropped to Rs 6.35 crore on Monday.

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According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the romantic entertainer collected Rs 6.65 crore on its fifth day, Tuesday. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection has reached an impressive Rs 60.90 crore in just five days, reaffirming its strong hold among audiences.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram, which hit cinemas on 19 June, continues to perform steadily. After witnessing a significant drop from Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday to Rs 4.10 crore on Monday, the film added another Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to Rs 30.70 crore.

‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ Shows Stability, ‘Peddi’ Crosses Rs 235 Crore Mark

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga has displayed resilience during its second week in theatres. Although collections dipped after the weekend, the film managed to record a slight improvement on Tuesday. Following a collection of Rs 2.50 crore on its second Monday, the film earned Rs 3.10 crore on its 12th day, pushing its cumulative total to Rs 29.85 crore.

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Ram Charan’s Peddi, on the other hand, continues to benefit from its strong theatrical run despite entering the later stages of its release cycle. While the film’s earnings have now slipped into the lakh range, it remains one of the biggest performers currently in cinemas. After collecting Rs 83 lakh on its third Monday, Peddi earned approximately Rs 80 lakh on its 20th day, Tuesday.

With this latest addition, the film’s total box office collection has climbed to Rs 235.90 crore, underlining its successful run and sustained audience interest nearly three weeks after release.

As the weekday phase continues, all eyes will now be on how these films perform leading into the next weekend, when fresh momentum could once again reshape the box office rankings.