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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTuesday Box Office Collection: ‘Cocktail 2’ Stays On Top, ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Holds Firm; ‘Peddi’ Continues Strong Run

Tuesday Box Office Collection: ‘Cocktail 2’ Stays On Top, ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Holds Firm; ‘Peddi’ Continues Strong Run

Tuesday saw a box-office slowdown after the weekend, but Cocktail 2 still managed to remain on the top. Maa Inti Bangaram, Main Wapas Aaunga and Peddi also continued to draw audiences.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maa Inti Bangaram, Main Wapas Aaunga continued their steady theatrical runs.
  • Ram Charan's Peddi sustained strong run, totaling Rs 235.90 crore.

The box office witnessed another competitive Tuesday as several Bollywood and South Indian releases continued their theatrical run. While weekday collections dipped across the board following the weekend surge, Cocktail 2 maintained its dominance and remained the top performer among the films currently in cinemas.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing, audiences are also showing appreciation for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram, while Main Wapas Aaunga and Ram Charan’s Peddi continue to attract moviegoers. However, as expected, the post-weekend slowdown has impacted collections for all major releases.

‘Cocktail 2’ Continues To Lead The Race

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 enjoyed a strong start at the box office and has managed to retain its lead despite the weekday decline. After earning Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday, the film’s collection dropped to Rs 6.35 crore on Monday.

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According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the romantic entertainer collected Rs 6.65 crore on its fifth day, Tuesday. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection has reached an impressive Rs 60.90 crore in just five days, reaffirming its strong hold among audiences.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram, which hit cinemas on 19 June, continues to perform steadily. After witnessing a significant drop from Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday to Rs 4.10 crore on Monday, the film added another Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to Rs 30.70 crore.

‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ Shows Stability, ‘Peddi’ Crosses Rs 235 Crore Mark

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga has displayed resilience during its second week in theatres. Although collections dipped after the weekend, the film managed to record a slight improvement on Tuesday. Following a collection of Rs 2.50 crore on its second Monday, the film earned Rs 3.10 crore on its 12th day, pushing its cumulative total to Rs 29.85 crore.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj Calls Viral NBW Reports ‘Fake News’, Says Critics Are ‘Hurting’

Ram Charan’s Peddi, on the other hand, continues to benefit from its strong theatrical run despite entering the later stages of its release cycle. While the film’s earnings have now slipped into the lakh range, it remains one of the biggest performers currently in cinemas. After collecting Rs 83 lakh on its third Monday, Peddi earned approximately Rs 80 lakh on its 20th day, Tuesday.

With this latest addition, the film’s total box office collection has climbed to Rs 235.90 crore, underlining its successful run and sustained audience interest nearly three weeks after release.

As the weekday phase continues, all eyes will now be on how these films perform leading into the next weekend, when fresh momentum could once again reshape the box office rankings.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which film is currently leading the box office performance?

Cocktail 2 is the top performer among films currently in cinemas. It maintained its dominance despite a general weekday decline in collections.

What is the total box office collection for 'Cocktail 2' so far?

'Cocktail 2' has accumulated an impressive Rs 60.90 crore at the domestic box office in its first five days of release.

How are other major releases like 'Maa Inti Bangaram' and 'Peddi' performing?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' has a five-day total of Rs 30.70 crore. Ram Charan's 'Peddi' has crossed Rs 235.90 crore in 20 days.

Did weekday box office collections generally decline?

Yes, weekday collections dipped across the board for most films following the weekend surge. However, 'Main Wapas Aaunga' showed a slight improvement on Tuesday.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Peddi Cocktail 2 Maa Inti Bangaram Main Wapas Aaunga
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