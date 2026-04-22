Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 nears Rs 1,119 crore domestic, Rs 1,761 crore globally.

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, shows Tuesday surge.

Dacoit holds steady, nearing Rs 33 crore domestic total.

Bhooth Bangla outperformed Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit Tuesday.

Dhurandhar 2 shows natural decline after long theatrical run.

The mid-week box office battle has taken an interesting turn, with three major releases, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Dacoit.

While Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller maintains its historic global dominance, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy has quietly surged ahead in Tuesday’s earnings. Meanwhile, Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is showing steady resilience at the ticket window.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Used To Visit Javed Akhtar’s Home For ‘Free Meals, Alcohol’, Says Farah Khan

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 34

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains a box office juggernaut even after more than a month in cinemas. The film, which released on March 19, has already amassed an extraordinary worldwide gross of Rs 1,761.76 crore.

On its 34th day, the film collected Rs 2 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to Rs 1,119 crore. Overseas, it added another Rs 0.50 crore, pushing international earnings to Rs 422 crore.

Despite a natural slowdown in its fifth week, the film continues to track towards major milestones, with industry watchers closely observing its long theatrical legs, especially as its OTT release has been pushed to mid-2026.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, marking his reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 years, is steadily climbing the charts. The film has now entered the Rs 100 crore worldwide club, signalling strong audience interest.

On Day 5, the film registered Rs 7.65 crore net in India, reflecting a healthy 13.3% jump from the previous day. Its domestic total now stands at Rs 72.40 crore net, while worldwide earnings have reached Rs 117.71 crore.

The film opened at Rs 12.25 crore and maintained strong weekend growth before a slight Monday dip. However, Tuesday’s performance indicates renewed momentum for the horror-comedy entertainer.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 12

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur continues to hold its ground despite lower daily numbers.

On Day 12, the film collected Rs 0.47 crore net in India, marking a marginal 6% drop from the previous day. Its total domestic net now stands at Rs 33.03 crore, while worldwide collections have reached Rs 51.87 crore.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pours Water On Herself Mid-Performance, Faces Backlash

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla vs Dacoit

Tuesday’s box office battle among Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Dacoit has once again delivered an interesting shift in momentum. While Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its long theatrical journey with massive cumulative earnings, it is Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla that has emerged as the strongest daily performer on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla clearly dominated the trio, collecting Rs 7.65 crore net. The Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy not only maintained its upward trend but also registered growth compared to the previous day.

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 2.00 crore net on Day 34, showing a natural decline as the film moves deeper into its theatrical run. While its daily numbers are lower than Bhooth Bangla, the Ranveer Singh-starrer still dominates in overall box office scale.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit continues its low-key but stable performance, earning Rs 0.47 crore on Day 12. Although the film is showing consistency, it remains significantly behind the other two releases in terms of both daily and cumulative earnings.