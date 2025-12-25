Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Twitter Review: Kartik-Ananya Film Divides Internet

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s much-anticipated romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has finally arrived in theatres, and social media is buzzing with sharply divided reactions. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and backed by Dharma Productions, the film attempts to blend old-school Bollywood romance with modern-day relationship dilemmas. While some viewers are embracing its emotional warmth and family-centric messaging, others are calling it outdated and indulgent.

As audiences flocked to cinemas on release day, netizens quickly took to X to share their honest opinions — ranging from glowing praise to brutal criticism.

A Love Story Rooted in Family and Emotion

The film follows Ray (Kartik Aaryan), a US-based wedding planner, and Rumi (Ananya Panday), an aspiring writer from Agra. Their romance begins with a chance meeting on a flight and unfolds across picturesque European locations, particularly Croatia, before returning to India for a more emotionally grounded second half.

#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri Review :- ⭐️⭐️

Outdated Cringe Cinema#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a misfire, it a cheap blend of DDLJ and TJMM. #KartikAaryan is literally unbearable on screen, his acting looked too forced, he tries his best to look like Akshay and Ranbir but… pic.twitter.com/m2gqIjtGVD — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@KshitizCritic) December 25, 2025

At its core, the narrative revolves around conflicting priorities. Rumi refuses to leave her aging, ex-Army father (played by Jackie Shroff), while Ray navigates life with his single mother (Neena Gupta), who is firmly against the idea of an Indian daughter-in-law. The clash between love, independence, and familial responsibility forms the backbone of the film.

Several viewers resonated strongly with this emotional theme. One netizen wrote, “You may or may not go to watch #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri with your girlfriend, but you must definitely watch it with your parents. This film is a unique romantic story that places a child’s love and responsibility towards their parents above everything else.”

Nobody beats #KartikAaryan in rom-coms 🔥#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is pure festive entertainer hilarious comedy superb dialogues, colourful visuals & PEAK Dharma 2nd half! Kartik-Ananya chemistry 🔥 Neena Gupta + Kartik’s old song sequence=WHISTLES guaranteed 👌 #TMMTReview pic.twitter.com/R4UixQ0Pww — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 25, 2025

Fans Praise Kartik-Ananya Chemistry and Festive Vibes

Supporters of the genre found the film to be an enjoyable festive watch. Another viewer shared,

“Nobody beats #KartikAaryan in rom-coms #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is pure festive entertainer hilarious comedy superb dialogues, colourful visuals & PEAK Dharma 2nd half! Kartik-Ananya chemistry Neena Gupta + Kartik’s old song sequence=WHISTLES guaranteed #TMMTReview.”

Many praised the music, visuals, and the familiar Dharma-style romantic packaging, with particular appreciation for Neena Gupta’s presence and the nostalgic song sequences.

Sharp Criticism: ‘Wasted Potential’ and ‘Complete Misfire’

However, the film also faced severe backlash from a section of viewers who found it regressive and poorly executed. One harsh review read,“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | MOVIE REVIEW | Why Dharma Why? | This movie is absolutely terrible. Honestly, why was it even made? People are literally running out during the interval—even after paying ₹2000 for the exit fee!”

Another user criticised the storytelling and performances, stating, “#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMerireview /5 A romantic drama that never takes off. Poor direction by Sameer Vidwans, routine story, awkward dialogues, and dull performances. Wasted potential, wasted talent. Complete misfire.”

The criticism continued with another scathing take: “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri review: Felt like it was made by an Indian uncle who decides the menu for a wedding. It came across as words being thrown at a wall, waiting for something to stick to build a 'regressive but sounds progressive' kinda story.”

One viewer also took aim at Kartik Aaryan’s performance, while praising Ananya Panday, writing, “#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a misfire, it a cheap blend of DDLJ and TJMM. #KartikAaryan is literally unbearable on screen, his acting looked too forced, he tries his best to look like Akshay and Ranbir but failed miserably. #AnanyaPanday Shines, yet after Kesari 2 giving a solid performance. Her evolution can be a case study.”

Verdict: A Family Watch or a Familiar Formula?

While Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may appeal to audiences looking for a glossy, emotional family entertainer, those fatigued by conventional Bollywood tropes may find the film overly long and predictable. With reactions split right down the middle, its theatrical fate will likely depend on word-of-mouth in the days ahead.