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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTrisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu NOT Releasing Today; Theatres Begin Issuing Refunds

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu NOT Releasing Today; Theatres Begin Issuing Refunds

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)

Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, will not hit theatres on Thursday as the makers are now reportedly eyeing a Friday release. The film has also been postponed in the United Kingdom and Europe due to what the distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, described as “unresolved issues”. 

Karuppu NOT Releasing Today

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the distributor wrote, “An update we never wanted to write. Our note on Karuppu’s release in the UK and Europe.”

It further added, “We’re very hopeful that the film will release tomorrow and will keep everyone updated the moment we have clarity,” while assuring that efforts are being made to ensure smooth screenings from tomorrow onwards.

The delay comes after the film’s special 9 AM and noon shows were earlier cancelled. Director RJ Balaji had also shared a video statement expressing hope that the film could still manage an evening release at 6 PM. 

However, the film will not be released today as several theatre owners have taken to social media to confirm cancellations and announce refunds for all scheduled shows.

Ruban Mathivanan, owner of GK Cinemas in Chennai, posted, “Karuppu - All shows are cancelled today. The team is trying to release it tomorrow, and will update once Distributor confirms us. Refund is initiated for both online and counter.”

Kamal Cinemas also stated that they were awaiting “proper clarity” from the makers. “The 6:00 PM and 7:55 PM evening shows of Karuppu also stand cancelled as of now. Refunds for all bookings have already been initiated. We are still awaiting proper clarity from the producer and distributor side regarding the film’s release time. Hoping things get sorted out soon,” the note read.

In Coimbatore, Broadway Cinemas confirmed cancellation of evening and night shows. “Karuppu evening and night shows have been regrettably cancelled. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Prasads Cinema in Hyderabad announced that refunds had been initiated for cancelled evening screenings. “Evening shows are cancelled. Your refund has been initiated. Karuppu.” 

Varadaraja Cinemas’ management also wrote: “Karuppu All shows today ( 14/5/26) stay cancelled. Refund has been initiated for online Bookings. Offline bookings will be refunded at the counter. Sorry for the inconvenience.” 

Ega Cinemas from Tamil Nadu also began issuing refunds, adding that counter bookings will be refunded at counter. “Karuppu all shows of today are CANCELLED. REFUND has been initiated for ONLINE Bookings. COUNTER Bookings will be refunded at the counter. HOPEFULLY THE MOVIE WILL RELEASE TOMORROW. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

About Karuppu

The release of Karuppu has reportedly been impacted due to financial issues faced by the production house Dream Warrior Pictures. Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, the film features Suriya in dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy. Trisha Krishnan plays lawyer Preethi. RJ Balaji also appears in a key role as the antagonist.

Before You Go

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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