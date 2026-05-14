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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTrisha Krishnan-Suriya’s Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled In Tamil Nadu Despite Vijay’s Approval; Makers Issue Apology

Trisha Krishnan-Suriya’s Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled In Tamil Nadu Despite Vijay’s Approval; Makers Issue Apology

The 9 AM shows for Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s Karuppu have been cancelled in Tamil Nadu owing to financial issues.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karuppu's early morning shows cancelled despite CM approval.
  • Producers apologize, cite unavoidable reasons for cancellation.
  • Financial settlement issues reportedly impact film screenings.
  • Director expresses faith in overcoming obstacles for release.

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s film Karuppu, which is set to release today, has faced a setback after its planned 9 AM shows in Tamil Nadu were cancelled despite Chief Minister Vijay’s approval. The makers informed fans about the development in a social media post and also issued an apology.

The cancellation comes just days after Vijay granted special permission for the film to screen five shows a day on May 14 and 15, giving exhibitors an additional slot to accommodate the high demand surrounding the release.

Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled

Karuppu director RJ Balaji took to X, formerly Twitter, on May 13 to announce that the film would not have 9 AM shows. “Dearest fans, I don’t have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months,” Balaji wrote on X.

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He further added, “Karuppu will smash and break every obstacle. Karuppu will be released tomorrow morning grandly. Keep faith, it will happen.”

Producer SR Prabhu also confirmed that the shows had been cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”. “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

According to a report by News18, the film’s screenings were affected due to an ongoing financial settlement involving the production house. The report further stated that theatres halted the morning screenings, while some exhibitors hinted that additional shows could face hurdles if the issue is not resolved quickly.

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About Karuppu

Karuppu is written and directed by RJ Balaji and features a star-studded cast including Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy.

The film’s music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the 9 AM shows for the movie 'Karuppu' cancelled in Tamil Nadu?

The 9 AM shows for 'Karuppu' were cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, reportedly linked to an ongoing financial settlement involving the production house.

Did the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu approve the 9 AM shows for 'Karuppu'?

Yes, Chief Minister Vijay had granted special permission for the film to screen five shows a day on May 14 and 15, but the 9 AM shows were still cancelled.

What was the director's message to fans about the show cancellations?

Director RJ Balaji expressed that producers were working to resolve the hurdles and maintained faith that the film would overcome obstacles and release grandly.

Who are the main actors in the movie 'Karuppu'?

The movie 'Karuppu' features Trisha Krishnan and Suriya in lead roles, along with other actors like Indrans, Natty, and Swasika.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suriya Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil NAdu TVK Karuppu
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