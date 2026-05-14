Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu's early morning shows cancelled despite CM approval.

Producers apologize, cite unavoidable reasons for cancellation.

Financial settlement issues reportedly impact film screenings.

Director expresses faith in overcoming obstacles for release.

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s film Karuppu, which is set to release today, has faced a setback after its planned 9 AM shows in Tamil Nadu were cancelled despite Chief Minister Vijay’s approval. The makers informed fans about the development in a social media post and also issued an apology.

The cancellation comes just days after Vijay granted special permission for the film to screen five shows a day on May 14 and 15, giving exhibitors an additional slot to accommodate the high demand surrounding the release.

Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled

Karuppu director RJ Balaji took to X, formerly Twitter, on May 13 to announce that the film would not have 9 AM shows. “Dearest fans, I don’t have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months,” Balaji wrote on X.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project By Udhayanidhi Stalin: Report

He further added, “Karuppu will smash and break every obstacle. Karuppu will be released tomorrow morning grandly. Keep faith, it will happen.”

Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,… — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026

Producer SR Prabhu also confirmed that the shows had been cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”. “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! — SR Prabu (@prabhu_sr) May 13, 2026

According to a report by News18, the film’s screenings were affected due to an ongoing financial settlement involving the production house. The report further stated that theatres halted the morning screenings, while some exhibitors hinted that additional shows could face hurdles if the issue is not resolved quickly.

ALSO READ| ‘BJP Pressured Diljit Dosanjh To Join Politics’: Bhagwant Mann On Firing At Singer’s Manager’s House

About Karuppu

Karuppu is written and directed by RJ Balaji and features a star-studded cast including Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy.

The film’s music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.