Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. The actor, fondly remembered as the original ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema, will now make his final bow on the big screen in Ikkis, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Trailer of Dharmendra's last film Ikkis

On Monday, the makers unveiled a new trailer of the film, offering a first glimpse of Dharmendra in the pivotal role of the father of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant PVC Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda. Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, displayed extraordinary courage during the Battle of Basantar, continuing to fight even after his tank was hit by enemy fire.

The trailer highlights Agastya Nanda, grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, fully embodying the valor and determination of the young soldier. He shares the screen with debutante Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece, and acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Prior to releasing the trailer, the filmmakers shared a striking poster of Dharmendra with the caption: “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

About Ikkis

The team described the film’s emotional core, saying, “A father’s worst nightmare became a nation’s chance to dream again. ‘Woh jo na sirf Hindustani, balki Pakistani fauj ke liye bhi misaal ban gaya.’”

Scheduled for release on December 25, 2025, Ikkis promises to be a poignant tribute to Dharmendra’s enduring legacy and a cinematic retelling of heroism that continues to inspire the nation.

Dharmendra's death

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, a towering figure in Hindi cinema, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89. The legendary actor, who had been recovering at his Juhu residence following a serious health scare earlier this month, breathed his last at home. His cremation was held a few hours later at the Pawan Hans crematorium, attended by his family for the final rites.

Several prominent film personalities, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were present to honour the actor whose work left an indelible mark on generations of Hindi film audiences.