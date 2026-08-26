Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's film

Many viewers criticized the film's writing, editing, and overall execution.

However, some praised Yash's screen presence, action, and strong visuals.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres, and the first reactions on social media are anything but unanimous. While some viewers have slammed the film over its writing, editing and overall execution, others have singled out Yash's screen presence, action and visuals for praise. The film's early shows reportedly began as early as 6 am in some locations, while screenings started at 7 am elsewhere.

Ahead of the release, fans had celebrated with giant posters of Yash, crackers and enthusiastic social media posts. Once the film opened, however, the conversation quickly shifted to reviews, with several early reactions taking a sharply negative turn.

ALSO READ: Yash’s 'Toxic' Makers Ask Fans Not To Leak Scenes: ‘Don’t Give Away Story Beats, Spoilers’

'Toxic' Gets Brutal Reviews On X

A user gave the film a harsh assessment, criticising the screenplay, violence and sexuality while also arguing that Yash's performance continued the style associated with KGF.

The user wrote, "This film offers nothing. Tiring screenplay from start to finish. Unnecessary violence and sexuality. Yash is still in KGF mode which makes it even boring. Second look of yash is impressive but rest is outrageous shit. Skip this, My rating: 1.5/5"

Overall report:



This film offers nothing. Tiring screenplay from start to finish. Unnecessary violence and sexuality. Yash is still in KGF mode which makes it even boring.

Second look of yash is impressive but rest is outrageous shit.

Skip this🙂 My rating: 1.5/5#toxic #yash https://t.co/B4gYfh6LzX — Amresh🐉 (@AmreshBca27) August 26, 2026

The second half also came under fire, with one viewer describing it as chaotic and taking aim at the editing, sound, story and direction, "2nd half is an absolute freaking clown show. Make this misery stop 😢. Every scene is edited horribly and the sound is so loud and the story is so vulgar and inappropriate. #GeetuMohandas ur not fit to be a director."

#ToxicTheMovie #Toxic #Yash 2nd half is an absolute freaking clown show. Make this misery stop 😢. Every scene is edited horribly and the sound is so loud and the story is so vulgar and inappropriate. #GeetuMohandas ur not fit to be a director go make s*ft p*rn films instead 😡! pic.twitter.com/z7O4BvWuXk — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) August 26, 2026

Some early reactions focused particularly on the first half, describing it as disjointed despite its technical polish.

One user said, "Very Messy 1st Half! Apart from the technical quality, this one is all over the place so far. Heavy KGF hangover with a very clumsy and tiring screenplay. Even the action feels artificial with excessive mocobot usage, while the BGM is also a major letdown. Only the interval and a few Yash-Kiara scenes are somewhat better. The rest has been a dud so far."

#Toxic Very Messy 1st Half!



Apart from the technical quality, this one is all over the place so far. Heavy KGF hangover with a very clumsy and tiring screenplay. Even the action feels artificial with excessive mocobot usage, while the BGM is also a major letdown. Only the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 25, 2026

The same user later criticised the film's storytelling and character development, while again acknowledging its technical quality.

He said, "A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough that you’re often left wondering what’s even happening. Dialogue writing is bad, the editing is even worse, and Ravi Basrur’s BGM only makes the experience that much more painful."

#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone!



A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 26, 2026

Another viewer went even further, advising audiences to stay away from theatres. He said, "Not a bit of improvement. Stay miles away from the theater. Unbearable, hammer-worthy content. “Disastrous” is being generous. The only thing more toxic than #Toxic was sitting through it. Even the exit door deserved a standing ovation."

#ToxicFilm : Not a bit of improvement. Stay miles away from the theater. Unbearable, hammer-worthy content. “Disastrous” is being generous. The only thing more toxic than #Toxic was sitting through it. Even the exit door deserved a standing ovation 🤕 — Poodle ⚓️ (@ShrewdCrypto) August 26, 2026

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Court Restrains Publication Of False, Defamatory News Ahead Of Yash's Toxic Release

Not Everyone Is Negative About Yash's 'Toxic'

Despite the severe criticism, the early reactions aren't entirely negative. Several viewers have praised Yash's performance, the action and the atmosphere created during the film's high-energy moments.

One positive reaction described the first half as a mass entertainer and praised Yash's screen presence.

The reviewer said, "The first half is pure mass! Yash owns the screen with his attitude, style, and insane aura. The action sequences hit hard, and the BGM takes every elevation scene to another level. The theatre atmosphere is absolutely crazy!"

🔥 #TOXIC – First Half Review

The first half is pure mass! 🔥🔥🔥

Yash owns the screen with his attitude, style, and insane aura. The action sequences hit hard, and the BGM takes every elevation scene to another level. The theatre atmosphere is absolutely crazy! 💥

First Half👌 pic.twitter.com/8LPjmDAwRD — KENZ (@ImKenzOnline) August 26, 2026

Another user also praised the cast and visuals before calling the second half powerful. Awarding it 3 stars, the user said, "1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals. 2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH. Action Galore, Mass. 3rd Big WINNER For @TheNameIsYash Post KGF Franchise."

#ToxicReview ♦️TOXIC - Short Review♦️



(⭐️⭐️⭐️✨3.5 Out Of 5 Stars)



A CERTIFIED Pan-India SUPERSTAR🍿



✨1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals.



✨2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH🪓. Action Galore, Mass.



3rd… pic.twitter.com/rkz4QgnAwp — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) August 26, 2026

For now, 'Toxic' is clearly dividing early audiences. While its technical presentation, visuals, action and Yash's performance have found supporters, the screenplay, editing and narrative have attracted some of the harshest criticism.