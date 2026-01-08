Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Daddy’s Home’: Yash Unleashes His Darkest Avatar In Explosive Toxic Teaser

‘Daddy’s Home’: Yash Unleashes His Darkest Avatar In Explosive Toxic Teaser

Yash makes a chilling entry as gangster Raya in the first teaser of Toxic. Released on his 40th birthday, the clip teases a brutal, stylish underworld packed with guns, smoke and menace.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Toxic teaser out: The curtain has finally lifted on Yash’s next big-screen transformation. To mark the superstar’s 40th birthday, the makers of Toxic unveiled a chilling teaser that plunges viewers straight into a ruthless, blood-soaked underworld — a world where violence is currency and fear rules.

Yash makes a menacing entry as Raya

The teaser, released on Thursday, introduces Yash’s character for the first time in the upcoming gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Shared across social media platforms, the clip was accompanied by the caption, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…”

The video opens on a sombre note, with visuals from a funeral setting the tone. A grieving family is seen hastily leaving the cemetery when a car suddenly pulls up, shifting the mood from mourning to menace.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

A brutal world revealed frame by frame

What follows is a brief but intimate moment inside the car, after which Yash’s character steps out. Introduced as Raya, he appears shirtless before donning a black overcoat, his presence amplified by swirling fog. Calmly smoking a cigarette, Raya’s silence is broken by an eruption of violence as he pulls out a gun and opens fire on the very family seen moments earlier.

The teaser culminates with Yash delivering a chilling line — “Daddy’s home” — cementing Raya’s arrival as one that demands attention and fear.

Fans hail the teaser’s scale and style

The response online was instant and loud. Fans flooded social media with praise, applauding the teaser’s slick visuals and international flavour. One user commented, "Pure Hollywood vibes", while another wrote, “Hollywood vibes from Sandalwood.”

What we know about Toxic

Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The story has been co-written by Geetu and Yash.

 

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Mellisa.

 

Toxic is slated to hit theatres on March 19, promising a gritty cinematic experience led by Yash in one of his darkest avatars yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Yash's character in the upcoming film Toxic?

Yash's character in the upcoming gangster drama 'Toxic' is named Raya. He makes a menacing entrance in the teaser, establishing a fearsome presence.

What is the genre and director of the film Toxic?

Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It promises a gritty cinematic experience led by Yash.

When is Toxic scheduled to be released in theaters?

Toxic is slated to hit theaters on March 19. The film aims to deliver a dark and intense performance from Yash.

Who are some of the other actors in the cast of Toxic?

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Rukmini Vasanth.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic
