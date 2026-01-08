‘Daddy’s Home’: Yash Unleashes His Darkest Avatar In Explosive Toxic Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Toxic teaser out: The curtain has finally lifted on Yash’s next big-screen transformation. To mark the superstar’s 40th birthday, the makers of Toxic unveiled a chilling teaser that plunges viewers straight into a ruthless, blood-soaked underworld — a world where violence is currency and fear rules.

Yash makes a menacing entry as Raya

The teaser, released on Thursday, introduces Yash’s character for the first time in the upcoming gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Shared across social media platforms, the clip was accompanied by the caption, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…”

The video opens on a sombre note, with visuals from a funeral setting the tone. A grieving family is seen hastily leaving the cemetery when a car suddenly pulls up, shifting the mood from mourning to menace.

A brutal world revealed frame by frame

What follows is a brief but intimate moment inside the car, after which Yash’s character steps out. Introduced as Raya, he appears shirtless before donning a black overcoat, his presence amplified by swirling fog. Calmly smoking a cigarette, Raya’s silence is broken by an eruption of violence as he pulls out a gun and opens fire on the very family seen moments earlier.

The teaser culminates with Yash delivering a chilling line — “Daddy’s home” — cementing Raya’s arrival as one that demands attention and fear.

Fans hail the teaser’s scale and style

The response online was instant and loud. Fans flooded social media with praise, applauding the teaser’s slick visuals and international flavour. One user commented, "Pure Hollywood vibes", while another wrote, “Hollywood vibes from Sandalwood.”

What we know about Toxic

Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The story has been co-written by Geetu and Yash.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Mellisa.

Toxic is slated to hit theatres on March 19, promising a gritty cinematic experience led by Yash in one of his darkest avatars yet.