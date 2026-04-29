After Avoiding Box Office Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Yash’s Toxic Faces Another Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's film 'Toxic' postponed again, aiming for global release.

Initial June 4 release skipped for worldwide distribution alignment.

CinemaCon response prompts recalibration for global audience impact.

Film shoot complete; focus shifts to international partnerships.

Kannada superstar Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic has been postponed once again. The film will now release on a “globally aligned date” after receiving an “overwhelming global response” at CinemaCon.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was earlier slated to hit theatres on June 4 after skipping its initial release date of March 19. The earlier shift helped the film avoid a box-office clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. At the time, the makers had said the postponement was due to the Middle East conflict.

Toxic Not Releasing On June 4

In a fresh statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Yash confirmed that the film will no longer release in June as the team works on aligning global distribution and partnerships.

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed — that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” Yash said.

He added that the film’s shoot is complete and the team is currently focusing on global distribution and partnerships.

“Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon,” the statement read.

Speaking about the decision, Yash said that as Indian cinema continues to expand globally, filmmakers have a responsibility to raise the bar.

“As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have,” he said.

He also thanked fans for their patience and continued support. “Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate — a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

Earlier, on March 4, the makers had shifted the film’s release to June 4 worldwide. At the time, Yash said the team did not want the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict to dampen the spirit of cinema lovers across the globe, especially since the film was designed for an international audience.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19,” the statement read.

It further added, “However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal of reaching and connecting with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release.”

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is backed by producers Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film has been written and shot in both Kannada and English, and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the project brings together an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.