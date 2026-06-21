The film
Toxic Release Date Announced: Yash’s Film To Release On August 26, Actor Says ‘Honour Thy Father’
Toxic, which stars Yash in the lead, will finally hit theatres on August 26. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
Yash has finally announced the new release date for his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, after multiple delays. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, will now release worldwide on August 26.
Yash Announces Toxic Release Date
Sharing a brand-new poster on X (formerly Twitter), Yash wrote, “Honour Thy Father… Toxic in cinemas worldwide from 26-08-2026.”
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Honour Thy Father...#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026#ToxicTheMovie#Nayanthara @advani_kiara #TaraSutaria@humasqureshi @rukminitweets #GeetuMohandas @VishalMMishra #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar… pic.twitter.com/oAlW0JdldO— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) June 21, 2026
The film will now arrive in cinemas on a Wednesday. The makers have timed the release to take advantage of the festive holiday season, with Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan falling around the same period.
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About Toxic
Set against the backdrop of Goa, Toxic chronicles the rise of a powerful drug cartel across the 1940s to the 1970s. Yash plays a dual role in the film and has also co-written the screenplay with the director. The film has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will
What is the plot of
Set in Goa, the film chronicles the ascent of a powerful drug cartel between the 1940s and 1970s. Yash plays a dual role in the movie and also co-wrote the screenplay.
In which languages will the film
The movie was originally shot in Kannada and English. Dubbed versions will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Who is starring in and directing
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The cast includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.