Yash has finally announced the new release date for his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, after multiple delays. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, will now release worldwide on August 26.

Yash Announces Toxic Release Date

Sharing a brand-new poster on X (formerly Twitter), Yash wrote, “Honour Thy Father… Toxic in cinemas worldwide from 26-08-2026.”

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The film will now arrive in cinemas on a Wednesday. The makers have timed the release to take advantage of the festive holiday season, with Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan falling around the same period.

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About Toxic

Set against the backdrop of Goa, Toxic chronicles the rise of a powerful drug cartel across the 1940s to the 1970s. Yash plays a dual role in the film and has also co-written the screenplay with the director. The film has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.