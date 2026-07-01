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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesToxic New Teaser OUT: Yash Throws Down The Gauntlet To Nayanthara, Kiara, Tara, Huma And Rukmini

Toxic New Teaser OUT: Yash Throws Down The Gauntlet To Nayanthara, Kiara, Tara, Huma And Rukmini

The newly released Toxic teaser offers a first look at the film’s female cast, featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)

Toxic Teaser OUT: Toxic, produced by KVN Productions, has released yet another teaser introducing the female cast in the film. The teaser features Yash throwing down the gauntlet to Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The teaser comes after Toxic’s official X, formerly Twitter, page asked Yash, “Where are the ladies?” To this, the actor responded that they take time to “come”. “Calm down! Ladies take time to come!”

Watch New Toxic Teaser Below: 

The teaser opens with a warning for all. “Kids… Stay Away. Parents… Make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… Make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk!” it warned. 

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2, Set To Conduct Season’s First Elimination

It then introduces the female cast one by one - through action scenes - before introducing the film’s lifeline, Yash.

How Did Social Media Users React?

After watching the new teaser, fans have a lot to say. One social media user said, “Every new reveal creates 10 more questions instead of answers.”

“The way every heroine got her own introduction in the teaser… already giving main character energy. Can’t wait to see how this unfolds,” commented another. 

A third posted, “Toxic is going to redefine cinema.”

“Toxic teaser just dropped and the heroine introductions were absolutely worth the hype. Each one brought a different vibe and now expectations are even higher,” commented a fourth. 

A fifth user said, “Finally the wait is over! The teaser looks insane and every heroine’s introduction had its own aura and screen presence. This is getting more exciting already.”

ALSO READ|  ‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a Geetu Mohandas directorial, will hit theatres on August 26 and will take advantage of the festive holiday season, with Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan falling around the same period. The film is set against the backdrop of Goa and chronicles the rise of a powerful drug cartel from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Yash, who plays a dual role in the film, has also co-written the screenplay with the director. The film has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Yash Tara Sutaria Nayanthara Toxic Kiara Advani Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News Rukmini Vasanth
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