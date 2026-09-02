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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesTuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down

Tuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down

Tuesday Box Office Collection: Toxic earns Rs 8.20 crore on Day 7, while Hanuman Ansh collects Rs 8 crore on Day 26. Check Irumudi and Awarapan 2 collections.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hanuman Ansh surprisingly earned ₹8 crore on its twenty-sixth day.
  • Toxic rose slightly, earning ₹8.20 crore on its seventh day.
  • Irumudi held strong second week, earning ₹5.90 crore.
  • Awarapan 2 and Vishwanath & Sons continued their slowdown.

The Tuesday box office report for September 1 is out, and the day brought mixed results for the films currently running in cinemas. While Toxic managed a small rise in earnings, Awarapan 2 continued to move at a slower pace. The biggest surprise, however, came from Hanuman Ansh, which delivered an impressive Rs 8 crore on its 26th day. Here's how the major releases performed.

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'Toxic' Sees A Slight Rise On Day 7

Toxic has continued to lose momentum at the box office, although Tuesday brought a modest improvement after the film witnessed a slowdown on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 8.20 crore on Tuesday, its seventh day in theatres. With this, Toxic's India net collection after seven days has reached Rs 229.95 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 272.80 crore.

'Irumudi' Holds Strong In Its Second Week

Ravi Teja's Irumudi is continuing to show strength in its second week at the box office. Like several other films, it saw its earnings dip on Monday, but the film bounced back slightly on Tuesday.

Sacnilk's early trend report states that Irumudi collected Rs 5.90 crore on its second Tuesday, taking its 12-day India net collection to Rs 142.05 crore. Its gross collection has reached Rs 165 crore.

'Awarapan 2' Continues To Slow Down

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has entered its third week, but the film's daily earnings continue to weaken. After collecting just Rs 50 lakh on its third Monday, the film recorded the same figure on Tuesday.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 50 lakh on its 19th day. Its India net collection over 19 days now stands at Rs 148.90 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 177.50 crore.

'Vishwanath & Sons' Sees Another Dip

Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons has also experienced a slowdown after entering the weekday stretch of its third week. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on its third Monday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs 65 lakh on its 19th day, taking its total India net collection after 19 days to Rs 117.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

'Hanuman Ansh' Delivers A Major Surprise

Hanuman Ansh continues to stand out with a remarkably strong run at the box office. Even on its fourth Tuesday, the film managed to post a surprising collection.

Sacnilk's early trend report puts Hanuman Ansh's Day 26 India net collection at Rs 8 crore. The film's total India net collection after 26 days has now climbed to Rs 53.63 crore.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film delivered a major surprise at the box office?

Hanuman Ansh delivered a major surprise by collecting an impressive Rs 8 crore on its 26th day. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 53.63 crore.

What was Toxic's performance on its seventh day?

Toxic earned Rs 8.20 crore on its seventh day, Tuesday, showing a modest improvement. Its total India net collection after seven days is Rs 229.95 crore.

How did Awarapan 2 perform on its 19th day?

Awarapan 2 continued its slow pace, earning Rs 50 lakh on its 19th day. Its total India net collection after 19 days is Rs 148.90 crore.

What was Irumudi's collection on its second Tuesday?

Irumudi collected Rs 5.90 crore on its second Tuesday, bouncing back slightly. Its 12-day India net collection reached Rs 142.05 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Box Office Collection Yash Toxic Awarapan 2 Hanuman Ansh Irumudi
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