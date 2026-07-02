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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesToxic Female Cast Net Worth: Nayanthara Tops Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi And Tara Sutaria In Yash’s Film

Toxic Female Cast Net Worth: Nayanthara Tops Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi And Tara Sutaria In Yash’s Film

Yash's Toxic features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Here's a look at their reported net worths ahead of the film's release.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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  • Report highlights leading actresses' reported individual net worth figures.

Kannada superstar Yash has been making headlines for his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, and excitement surrounding the project continues to build. Alongside Yash, the period gangster drama boasts an impressive female ensemble featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of all the leading ladies.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of Toxic, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26. The recently released teaser has offered fans a glimpse of the film’s female cast, with each actress appearing in a striking new avatar.

As the buzz around the film grows, here is a look at the reported net worth of the leading actresses featured in Toxic.

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Tara Sutaria 

Tara Sutaria, one of Bollywood's well-known actresses, will portray Rebecca in Toxic. According to an India Today report, she has an estimated net worth of Rs 25 crore.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has established herself as one of Bollywood's leading stars in a relatively short span. She will be seen playing Nadia in the film. As per India Today, her reported net worth stands at approximately Rs 40 crore.

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Nayanthara

Among the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema, Nayanthara will essay the role of Ganga in Toxic. According to India Today, she has an estimated net worth of around Rs 200 crore, making her the wealthiest among the film's female cast.

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Huma Qureshi 

Known for her powerful performances, Huma Qureshi will appear as Elizabeth in the upcoming film. According to a Times of India report, her reported net worth is approximately Rs 23 crore.

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth is regarded as one of the emerging talents in the South Indian film industry. She will play Melissa in Toxic. As reported by India Today, her estimated net worth is around Rs 7 crore.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Tara Sutaria play in

Tara Sutaria will portray the character of Rebecca in the upcoming film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Yash Tara Sutaria Nayanthara Toxic Kiara Advani
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